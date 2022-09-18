Maupay lifts Everton but goalshy Hammers slump again 

Premier League: Everton 1 (Maupay 53) West Ham 0

NEAL Maupay added to the pressure growing on West Ham manager David Moyes with the only goal of a victory that leaves the Hammers languishing in the bottom three entering the international break.

The second-half winner ended a run of 12 games without a goal, dating back to February, for the French striker who moved to Goodison at the end of the summer transfer window.

Defeat leaves West Ham, who have been heavily involved in a busy Europa Conference League schedule over the opening weeks of the campaign, with a worrying record of five defeats from their opening seven league games.

As had been the case at several fixtures over the weekend, the pre-game minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth was marred by a small number of boos from the stands at Goodison.

But at least it was an afternoon that proved productive for home fans who saw their team win for the first time this season.

After an instantly forgettable first half, the second opened with the promise of better to come with Jarrod Bowen shooting over on the half-volley and Demarai Gray blasting straight at the West Ham keeper.

The improvements continued to the point that, on 53 minutes, the game finally produced a goal which had never looked likely during the first period.

Alex Iwobi played a short pass through Declan Rice which Maupay controlled well before sending a superb half-volley flying past Lukasz Fabianski from 16 yards.

The game instantly opened up, with Gray’s cross just eluding Maupay in the middle of the West Ham area and Bowen seeing an effort blocked from a promising shooting position.

The lively Gray also came close to a second, rolling a shot just beyond the far post as Everton pushed to kill off the game and record their first win of the season.

But victory was no less important for former Everton manager Moyes, who must have thought his team had snatched an equaliser on 68 minutes when Tomas Soucek met an Aaron Cresswell corner with a glancing header that bounced inches wide.

Said Benrahma went even closer five minutes later, when a superb Soucek tackle freed him to curl a 25-yard shot past a stranded Asmir Begovic, only for the ball to hit the post and rebound clear.

The late pressure continued to come from the visitors and Begovic, deputising for the injured Jordan Pickford, made a fine late save to tip over an effort from Hammers sub Maxwel Cornet.

EVERTON (4-3-3): Begovic 5; Patterson 7, Coady 6, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenkjo 6; Gueye 9 (Doucoure 80), Onana 7, Iwobi 7; Gray 8, Maupay 7 (Rondon 88), Gordon 5 (McNeil 74, 5).

Subs not used: Keane, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Jakupovic, Garner.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 5, Kehrer 6, Zouma 5, Cresswell 6 (Emerson 90); Soucek 8, Rice 7; Bowen 6, Paqueta 5 (Benrahma 61, 6), Fornals 6 (Cornet 61, 5); Antonio 5 (Scamacca 70, 5).

Subs not used: Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Dawson, Ogbonna.

Referee: M Oliver 7