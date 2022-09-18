Saoirse Noonan scores twice in Durham win

Republic of Ireland striker Saoirse Noonan scored twice as Durham Women earned their first win of the campaign in the English Championship on Sunday, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-1.
Noonan fired in from the edge of the area for the opener just after the half hour. Sarah Robson made it two before half-time.
Saffron Jordan pulled one back for Blackburn in the second half, but former Shelbourne and Cork City player Noonan wrapped up the win, dispossessing a Rovers defender before applying the finish.
In yesterday's WSL action, Grace Moloney was in goal for Reading in their 4-0 defeat at Manchester United. Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her debut for United, with Katie Zelem and England hero Alessia Russo also on target.
Another Lioness, Rachel Daly scored twice for Aston Villa in a surprise 4-3 defeat of Manchester City on Sunday.
Under-pressure City boss Gareth Taylor urged for patience with his new-look side after a summer of transfer ins and outs.
Only one of his seven new recruits started - former Atlético Madrid midfielder Laia Aleixandri - in a midfield that badly missed departed England duo Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway,