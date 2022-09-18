Saoirse Noonan scores twice in Durham win

The Ireland striker helped earn Durham a first win of the Championship campaign
Saoirse Noonan scores twice in Durham win

DURHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Saoirse Noonan of Durham celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Durham Women and Blackburn Ladies at Maiden Castle Sports Park on September 18, 2022 in Durham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 15:19
Larry Ryan

Republic of Ireland striker Saoirse Noonan scored twice as Durham Women earned their first win of the campaign in the English Championship on Sunday, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-1.

Noonan fired in from the edge of the area for the opener just after the half hour. Sarah Robson made it two before half-time.

Saffron Jordan pulled one back for Blackburn in the second half, but former Shelbourne and Cork City player Noonan wrapped up the win, dispossessing a Rovers defender before applying the finish.

In yesterday's WSL action, Grace Moloney was in goal for Reading in their 4-0 defeat at Manchester United. Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her debut for United, with Katie Zelem and England hero Alessia Russo also on target.  

Another Lioness, Rachel Daly scored twice for Aston Villa in a surprise 4-3 defeat of Manchester City on Sunday. 

Under-pressure City boss Gareth Taylor urged for patience with his new-look side after a summer of transfer ins and outs. 

Only one of his seven new recruits started - former Atlético Madrid midfielder Laia Aleixandri - in a midfield that badly missed departed England duo Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway,

More in this section

St Mirren v Celtic - cinch Premiership - The SMISA Stadium St Mirren stun champions Celtic with shock victory over league leaders
Brentford v Arsenal - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Vieira stunner caps impressive win as Arteta's Arsenal breeze back to top of the table
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - St James' Park Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace against Bournemouth
<p>RECORD BREAKER: Ethan Nwaneri comes on for his debut. Pic: John Walton/PA</p>

The youngest Premier League players as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri breaks record

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.302 s