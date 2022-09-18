Kevin De Bruyne gives Jack Grealish a helping hand

Premier League: Wolves 0 Manchester City 3

For a player who has turned the assist into an art form, Kevin De Bruyne was always likely to be the Manchester City star to offer a helping hand to Jack Grealish, on and off the field at Molineux.

Yes, Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet, making it 14 goals in the first nine games of his Manchester City career and meaning that, bizarrely, Bournemouth are the only team to have denied him scoring in the Premier and Champions Leagues so far this season.

But the day really belonged to City’s £100 million Grealish, a player whom, lest we forget, cost Pep Guardiola almost exactly twice what he paid Borussia Dortmund for Haaland this summer.

Grealish has been, to put it kindly, underwhelming in the 14 months since his arrival and the midweek win over Dortmund may have been the worst performance of his City career.

Yet Guardiola kept faith with the England international who, thanks to a De Bruyne assist, scored within 55 seconds of kick-off, before Haaland’s inevitable goal and another assist for the Belgian allowed Phil Foden to make it 3-0.

That took De Bruyne onto 92 career assists, level with Steven Gerrard for seventh on the Premier League’s all-time list and just one behind another City legend, David Silva.

And De Bruyne was not finished there in helping his team-mate, offering an insightful post-match analysis of the challenges Grealish has faced in his time with the champions, and some advice on steps he still needs to make.

“It comes with being a very good player,” said De Bruyne. “If you set certain standards for yourself, everyone is going to measure you to these standards.

“With all due respect he was at Villa before and if you lose a game sometimes it is not the end of the world. But if we lose a game it is different.

“We have to perform every week and win games. That is the difference and what he has had to adjust to.

“As long as we win the games and he is doing a good job for us, that is all that matters. Obviously you want to score and get assists but it is not the end of the world.

“Sometimes as a football player there are periods you find the net easy and then there are other periods where it is a little bit harder.

“If you start today in the way we did it is an incentive to say: ‘Okay, I got a goal and am maybe a little more free in my mind to do what I need to do.’”

Of course, Grealish has also faced challenges that the majority of City signings have not had to contend with; carrying not only a stratospheric transfer fee - a figure which was very out of the club’s modus operandi to pay - but also the added pressure of being English.

“I don’t feel people tend to care about persons anyway,” said De Bruyne. “They try to see the facts and talk about the money and talk about all the rest around it.

“I don’t feel anybody necessarily thinks about how he felt moving away for the first time and people think it is always easy to do that. But there are a lot of obstacles coming around with moving clubs and houses and whatever.

“You know obviously he needed some time to settle in but he is fine - ‘Be patient, I am not too worried.’

“But it is not about football. Outside of football, the focus is more on them. I understand because they are English and people tend to look more what is happening.

“I feel like foreign players, for instance if you have a night out, we don’t really get checked that often. Whereas I feel if an English player goes out, it is always in the media somewhere.

“I think people are taking this on board also. What he does in his private life he does, nobody should care, but people do.”

The day was not one of complete success for Guardiola who revealed afterwards that England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is likely to require shoulder surgery which will possibly put his World Cup place in doubt.

The City manager was not making any promises post-match but was relatively optimistic that he will recover in time to join Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.

“I don’t know, I am not a doctor but in a good way he can arrive, of course, at the World Cup,” he said. "The doctor says the only solution right now is to do what we have to do.”

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Stones 6, Akanji 7, Dias 6, Cancelo 7; De Bruyne 7 (Gundogan 71, 6), Rodri 7 (Gomez 80), Silva 6 (Alvarez 71, 6); Foden 8 (Mahrez 71, 6), Haaland 8, Grealish 9 (Palmer 76, 6).

Substitutes (not used) Ortega, Carson, Walker, Ake.

WOLVES (4-3-3): Sa 6; Jonny 5, Collins 4, Kilman 5, Ait-Nouri 4 (Semedo 80); Nunes 6, Neves 8, Moutinho 6; Neto 7 (Campbell 85), Podence 7 (Traore 69, 6), Guedes 6 (Hwang 69, 6).

Substitutes (not used) Sarkic, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, Bueno.

Referee: A Taylor 7.