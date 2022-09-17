Athlone dent Shels' WNL title defence

Athlone Town 2 (Scarlett Herron 65, Kellie Brennan 68)

Shelbourne 0

Shelbourne’s grip on their women’s national league title continues to slip after they suffered a second defeat on the spin.

Third-placed Athlone Town were full value for their victory, a pair of second-half goals in quick succession cutting the gap on Shels to just two points.

Leaders Wexford are currently in action against basement side Treaty United but the title race is wide open between four teams heading into the business end of the campaign.

Profligacy cost Athlone in last week’s draw at DLR Waves but they were clinical on their home patch once Shels spurned a couple of chances either side of half-time.

The introduction of Kellie Brennan early in the second half proved an inspired decision by Tommy Hewitt, for she earned the corner that led to Scarlett Herron’s 65th minute break and headed home the second three minutes later.

Shels, rocked by last week’s loss at home to Peamount United, began brightly with West Ham United bound Jessie Stapleton testing Niamh Coombes from distance and Keeva Keenan zipping another long-range effort wide.

Still, it was Shels goalkeeper Amanda Budden who was worked first, diving full-length to paw away Muireann Devaney’s angled drive. Herron nodded over from the resultant corner.

Emma Starr and Abbie Larkin both blazed good opportunities over the crossbar for Shels and their wastefulness was punished after the break.

Brennan’s burst down the left on 63 forced Budden to turn the ball over at the near post and from Melissa O’Kane’s corner, Scarlett Herron headed home from inside the six-yard box.

Budden was all at sea from that delivery and messed up again for the second that arrived from the next attack. Emily Corbett’s right cross wasn’t dealt with, clipping the crossbar and enabling the unmarked Brennan to nod in the rebound at the back post.

ATHLONE TOWN: N Coombes; M O’Kane, J Hennessy , K Shine; M Devaney, L Ryan, S Herron, R Molloy (LJ Grant 89), M Gibson (K Brennan 56); G Keenan, E Corbett.

SHELBOURNE: A Budden, K Keenan, P Slattery, S Fox, L Doyle; E Starr (L O’Leary 74), A Kelly, J Stapleton, M Smyth-Lynch (A Kavanagh 74); N Murray (J Quinn 74) , A Larkin.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin)