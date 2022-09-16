Hat-trick hero Curran gives diehards something to savour as Treaty roar into semi-finals

Treaty United 4-1 UCD

Treaty United booked their spot in the last four of the Extra.ie FAI Cup with a ruthless performance against Premier Division UCD. A hat-trick from in-form Enda Curran and a Willie Armshaw saw them ease into the final four.

It was a deserved victory, during which the home side played a piercing counter-attack and punished UCD’s mistakes. They enjoyed their third consecutive clean sheet in the competition, making it nine in their last 13 games. Hat-trick hero Curran will get the plaudits but exiting winger Armshaw turned in another fine display.

While Treaty are a new entity in Limerick senior football circles, the lack of success nationally has been felt by the local football die-hards. Indeed, following Limerick FC, this is just the second time a Limerick outfit have reached the last four of the Cup since 1994.

These sides had history, with the Dublin college edging out United in last-season’s play-offs. But from the outset, Tommy Barrett’s side went about getting some form of revenge.

Following wins over non-league Usher Celtic and Maynooth University Town, UCD represented a step-up in class for Treaty. But they looked like the side with more confidence, and quality, despite UCD’s important win over Dundalk just seven days ago.

Curran, who has really bolstered the Treaty attack this season, was on target from the spot for the opener. Evan Osam was reckless when trying to halt Armshaw and Derek Tomney awarded a penalty. The former Galway United striker powered his effort beyond Kian Moore, who guessed correctly.

The second goal arrived just prior to the interval. With the danger looking averted, Sam Todd played a careless back-pass over his defensive teammates, to send Curran through on goal. The marksman had work to do, controlling with his chest before creating an angle to power low to the net.

UCD could only manage some long-range efforts from a disjointed opening half performance, with Thomas Lonergan forcing an easy stop from Conor Winn.

The hosts may have thought about sitting back in the second half but instead they sealed the result within five minutes, Curran pouncing to volley left-footed after Marc Ludden’s long-throw wasn’t dealt with. He becomes the first to find a hat-trick in Treaty colours and was replaced on the hour to a rapturous applause.

The goals weren’t finished there with Armshaw getting in on the act, after fantastic work by Stephen Christopher. He squared to the winger who controlled and rolled to the net for 4-0.

A late goal arrived for the visitors, through sub Harry O’Connor, finishing neatly in a crowded penalty area.

Treaty United: Brady; O’Riordan, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden ©; Armshaw (Melody 79), Walsh, Devitt (Keane 88), Christopher (Coustrain 89), George (J. Collins 79); Curran (Edogun 60).

UCD: Moore; Keaney, Todd, Osam; Dunne (Higgins 54), Dignam (Nolan 54), Caffrey, Keane, Duffy; Brennan (O’Connor 74), Lonergan.

Referee: Derek Tomney