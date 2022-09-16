Swansea boss Russell Martin 'disappointed' with Stephen Kenny's Michael Obafemi comments

Stephen Kenny has irked another English club manager with Swansea City boss Russell Martin taking issue with his comments about Michael Obafemi.

The Ireland manager, while on Thursday including the striker in his 24-man squad for next week’s Uefa Nations League double-header against Scotland and Armenia, spoke of the 22-year-old’s continued absence from the Swans line-up.

Martin has frozen out the forward – who scored a screamer on his first Ireland start against the Scots in June – since a potential deadline day move to Burnley broke down at the eleventh hour.

Obafemi, according to his club boss, had not been up to his usual standards in training, admitting he would return to the fold when his head was in the right frame of mind and he regained the trust of his teammates.

"I've spoken to Michael and like everything else there are two or three sides to every story,” Kenny said about the standoff. “Certainly, Michael wants to play football and wants to play for Swansea."

Reacting to the comments ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash against Hull City, Obafemi’s last chance to feature before assembling with Ireland on Monday, Martin said: "There’s no three sides to the story.

“I spoke to Stephen before he called Michael up so I'm a bit disappointed with those comments. There’s no agenda. I hope he goes away with Ireland and does brilliantly and I hope he does brilliantly with us when he comes back.

"He’ll hopefully get some minutes on the pitch [with Ireland] and it’ll hopefully help him physically and mentally.

“Sometimes going away on international duty, it can give you a break from the norm and sometimes going out of that routine and representing your country can give you a little bit of energy when you come back, especially if it goes well.

"I hope he does as well for them as he did in the summer. There’s no personal problem with Michael, we get on brilliantly.

“He just needs to earn the trust back from his team-mates, from us as a group of staff and the club and supporters, a trust that everyone’s shown in him for a very long time. It really is that simple.”

Kenny has also become embroiled in a public verbal spat with Jurgen Klopp regarding the groin injury which continues to sideline Caoimhín Kelleher.

While Klopp is adamant the source of the strain was on international duty in June, and not diagnosed by the FAI’s medical staff, the Ireland boss insists no note of an injury was compiled by his medical staff.