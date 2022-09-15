Reluctant Ronaldo rings up No.699 as United cruise 

SHERIFF TIRASPOL 0 MAN UNITED 2

CRISTIANO Ronaldo started the competition he was so keen to avoid in Moldova last night and claimed a first half penalty that allowed Erik ten Hag’s side to ease to a comfortable victory.

Almost 20 years to the day since he made his debut in the old UEFA Cup for Sporting Lisbon, the 37-year-old was on the mark in its modern equivalent, the Europa League.

It was the competition Ronaldo was so keen to avoid in his summer efforts to leave United and find a club involved in the Champions League - with that season with Sporting the only campaign in which he has been forced to “slum it” in the second-tier tournament.

Last night, he struck from the penalty spot after 37 minutes following the easy decision to award United the kick after Patrick Kpozo clumsily tripped impressive full-back Diogo Dalot.

There was only ever going to be one taker and Ronaldo duly blasted the penalty down the middle in emphatic fashion, his first goal of the season and the 699th of an amazing club career.

United had looked comfortable from the 17th minute when Jadon Sancho, left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad earlier in the day, shot them ahead.

Christian Eriksen picked out his team mate with a typically incisive pass and Sancho intelligently switched feet to beat his defender and bury the opening goal past Maksym Koval.

United also thought they had hit the net moments before the penalty when a poor clearance from Koval was intercepted by Antony who quickly picked out Sancho in the area.

The winger’s well-struck shot looked to be heading in only for Stjepan Radeljic to make a superb goalline clearance.

Such a comfortable opening was reward for ten Hag and his decision to field his strongest possible line up in Moldova; a decision made easier by the fact United will not play for another 17 days, and the slightly more daunting prospect of the Manchester derby.

There was also the need to make up for last week’s disastrous performance against Real Sociedad, and a home defeat which left victory in Moldova a must, according to ten Hag himself.

There were occasional flashes of threat from the minnows, although nothing to unduly concern David de Gea, with a long shot from Iyayi Atiemwen which flew wide the closest to a chance.

Not until the 74th minute, and Cedric Badalo’s rising shot from well outside the area, was de Gea required to perform anything resembling a save, by which stage United should have been well in control.

Bruno Fernandes struck an effort straight at the keeper, from an excellent Dalot cross, Ronaldo almost met Eriksen’s far-post cross and the iconic striker then cleared the bar with an 18-yard shot.

Tiraspol (4-3-3): Koval 6; Zohouri 5, Kiki 7, Radeljic 8, Kpozo 5; Badolo 7, Kyabou 6, Diop 6; Akanbi 5 (Vizeu 73, 5), Atiemwen 7 (Mudasiru 81), Ouattara 5 (Pernambuco 73, 5). Substitutes (not used): Celeadnic, Heron, Moumouni, Pascenco, Guedes.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 8 (Shaw 69, 6), Varane 7, Martinez 7 (Maguire 89), Malacia 6; McTominay 7 (Casemiro 45, 7), Eriksen 7; Antony 7 (Garnacho 89), Fernandes 6, Sancho 7; Ronaldo 7 (Elanga 81). Substitutes (not used): Lindelof, Fred, Heaton, Garnacho, Vitek, Iqbal, McNeill.

