Deadlock between Kenny and Klopp in blame game over Kelleher injury

Liverpool’s Irish links are deep, storied, and enduring.

It’s estimated that up to 75 percent of Liverpudlians have Irish ancestry and the affinity is reflected among the city’s two football clubs.

Anfield Road, Liverpool FC’s home, originates from the townland of Annefield in New Ross, County Wexford.

The surnames of Heighway, Whelan, Aldridge, Staunton and Finnan are stitched into the fabric of the Reds’ glory days.

Caoimhín Kelleher was integral to one of their latest triumphs, the Carabao Cup final penalty shootout hero of last February, but the Corkman has unwittingly become the subject of a rift between the two institutions.

When the stopper signed off last season by playing his sixth successive Ireland game in June, it appeared to be a springboard for even greater things this term.

Kelleher, instead, hasn’t played a minute since and the reasons for the prolonged absence, which extends into the upcoming international double-header, are moot.

Jurgen Klopp, a major fan of the goalkeeper, hasn’t been shy about jabbing his finger of blame in the direction of the FAI.

Twice he has publicly claimed the source of the groin injury was the season concluder against Ukraine, left undiagnosed by the FAI and aggravated at the start of club pre-season.

Another figurehead in Kelleher’s development, Stephen Kenny, is denying any responsibility.

He went level on scores with Klopp yesterday by having his second nibble on the subject, following up his “caught by surprise” reaction of last month by emphasising not a scrap of medical documentation exists within his camp of Kelleher’s ailment.

Contemporaneous highlighting of any injuries during international gatherings are a staple of his staff, he stressed.

“This is Dr Byrne’s last game involved,” Kenny said about his medical lead Alan Byrne, due to step back from the role after this double-header against Scotland and Armenia.

“He has a reputation from being involved in 200 internationals. They have medical notes, extensive notes, on every injury and we have no notes on Caoimhín from that camp. They write everything down and there’s no medical notes, so it’s interesting.

“If Caoimhín did tweak something, we weren’t aware of it. He trained with Liverpool when he went back for pre-season and got injured.”

Deadlock dominates.

In such instances of stalemate, where confusion reigns, typically dialogue between the parties helps.

We need only rewind to a war of words between Roy Keane and the other side of Merseyside in 2014 over injured Irish players for an example of how tensions can fester within the international sphere.

Ahead of next year’s Euro qualification campaign that his job depends on, Kenny is so far disinclined to contact Klopp for an attempt to clear the air. He’s left the interaction to his medical department.

“We’re fine,” he insisted. “We’ve got great respect for Liverpool. I’m sure it’s not an issue and we’ll all move on.”

Unquestionably, Kenny is moving on too with metamorphising his team, increasingly enforced by the limited opportunities at Premier League level for his veterans.

Séamus Coleman, Matt Doherty and Shane Duffy, between them, have collected a mere five minutes of Premier League game-time this season. Team captain Coleman has figured only in League Cup action for Everton.

By contrast, 20-year-old Nathan Collins is a top-flight ever-present for Wolves; Erling Haaland next up in his crash-course on Saturday lunchtime.

Likewise Andrew Omobamidele for Norwich City, back in the squad after injury.

Just 10 months separate the pair and they, along with Dara O’Shea, are considered the future components of a triumvirate backboning Kenny’s defence.

That future might be now.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” Kenny confessed about the struggles of Coleman and Doherty to break in at Everton and Tottenham, as well as Duffy despite swapping Brighton and Hove Albion for Fulham.

“Injuries to Séamus and Matt impacted their pre-season and ability to compete for a place.

“Shane went to Fulham but they’ve persisted with the two centre-backs that got them promoted and the team are doing well.

“They are three players with a lot of experience who have proven themselves consistently over the years (but) it’s to step up when you’ve not played for a long time.

“I’m not looking to make changes but whoever is in form for a particular game, will play.

“We’ll have to have a look at next week and reflect when we see everyone in training.” Michael Obafemi’s situation is probably best categorised as a purgatory between both brackets.

Ordinarily a first-choice striker for Swansea City and Ireland, whom he dazzled for last season, he’s yet to kick a ball in September.

That stems from the fallout of a failed €8m transfer bid by Burnley on the final day of last month’s transfer window, creating a mental hangover which Russell Martin believes isn’t conducive to participation.

Saturday’s Championship fixture against Hull City is the final chance of redemption before Obafemi assembles with Ireland on Monday.

“I wouldn’t say Michael has to feature, no,” replied Kenny when asked if his selection at Hampden Park next Thursday hinges on a return to club action.

“It’s not that black and white. I’d prefer him to be coming in match fit, having good (club) relations and all that kind of stuff but sometimes life presents these problems. There can be two or three sides to every story.”