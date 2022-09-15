Aaron Connolly named in Ireland U21 squad for Euro play-off

Aaron Connolly is back in a Republic of Ireland squad but the striker has been named in the U21 squad rather than Stephen Kenny’s latest selection.
The Galway man has played eight times for the senior side but has fallen out of favour in a spell that has coincided with loan spells from Brighton & Hove Albion that have been spent at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and now Venezia in Italy.
He will be part of an U21 squad that is facing into a two-legged European Championship playoff against Israel and it will be his first time to feature at the grade since he was part of a side that beat Sweden 2-1 in Kalmar two-and-a-half years ago.
Also back in the squad are Udinese’s Festy Ebosele and Luca Connell of Barnsley. Sean Roughan of Lincoln City is called up for the first time in over a year while Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz has received an invitation for the very first time.
Ebosele was last in the squad in November but he was called into Kenny’s senior collective during the summer. Connell has played three times for the 21s and, as with Roughan, all have been called up on the back of impressive recent form.
The first playoff leg will take place at Tallaght Stadium on Friday week with the second leg scheduled for Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviva four days later.
Republic of Ireland U21 squad:
Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers).
Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).
Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).
Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa).