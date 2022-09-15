Resurgant Robbie Brady in line for Ireland recall

Resurgent Robbie Brady is in line for an Ireland recall in the squad Stephen Kenny names at lunchtime on Thursday for the concluding Uefa Nations League double-header against Scotland and Armenia.

Last involved 18 months ago in the friendly against Qatar in Hungary, the left-sided player has started all nine of Preston North End’s league games since joining the Championship club from Bournemouth in the summer.

With Enda Stevens out injured for the past six weeks, Brady should deputise in that area of the pitch, providing competition for James McClean.

The 30-year-old is also comfortable operating further up in one of two berths supporting the sole striker in Kenny’s favoured 3-4-2-1 formation.

Ireland took four points from the June quadruple header, recovering from defeats to Armenia and Ukraine by beating Scotland and drawing the Ukrainian rematch on neutral territory of Lodz in Poland.

Although Kenny’s pre-campaign target of top spot in pool B2 looks beyond reach, six points from the games in Hampden Park and Aviva Stadium on September 24 and 27 respectively would almost certainly clinch second. That could guarantee entry into the Euro 2024 playoff series before the regular campaign begins next March.

Kenny has match fitness concerns over his most experienced defenders.

Séamus Coleman, Matt Doherty and Shane Duffy, between them, have amassed a mere five Premier League minutes this season.

Team captain Coleman has figured only in League Cup action for Everton.

Otherwise, Adam Idah remains out with knee trouble. Kenny has plenty of alternative forward options, with Scott Hogan bagging a hat-trick in Birmingham City’s 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

The virus that kept Shane Long out of Reading’s defeat to Wigan Athletic on Thursday shouldn’t prevent him being in the mix to earn a return either.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke named his 25-man panel on Tuesday, with captain Andy Robertson the notable absentee. The returning Kieran Tierney should slot into his left wing-back slot.

Due to their World Cup playoff commitments earlier in the year, the Scots cram a treble-header into this window, starting with Ukraine’s visit to Hampden next Wednesday. They face the group’s top nation again in Poland on September 27.