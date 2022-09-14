Championship wrap: Ogbene and Kelly score as Rotherham win, Hogan grabs hattrick for Birmingham

Irish forwards Chiedozie Ogbene and Georgie Kelly were both on the scoresheet for Rotherham as they strolled to a three-nil win over Blackpool in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The duo started and finished the scoring for their side, with Ogbene opening their account as the opening 45 drew to a close.

Wes Harding doubled the lead before Kelly notched in the 85th minute to seal a well-deserved win.

Rotherham now sit 9th in the Championship table.

Scott Hogan was the match-winner for Birmingham City in their victory over West Brom.

Hogan opened the scoring for the away side, before Jed Wallace equalised for the hosts.

The Irish international striker doubled his tally on the 54-minute mark and completed his hattrick on 72 minutes to cap a superb outing.

West Brom pulled one back through Brandon Thomas-Asante, but the visitors held on for the win.

Norwich made it six Championship wins on the spin as they saw off Bristol City 3-2 in an entertaining clash at Carrow Road.

A brace from Teemu Pukki and a sixth of the season from strike partner Josh Sargent set up a hard-fought win for the hosts.

Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo scored for the visitors.

Meanwhile, QPR returned to winning ways with a 2-0 London derby success away at Millwall in the Championship.

Chris Willock's stunning turn and finish from outside the box, not long after half-time, broke the deadlock and Norwegian skipper Stefan Johansen made the game safe after firing home from a corner,

Elsewhere, Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton - only their second point of the season, while Sunderland were convincing victors over Reading. Patrick Roberts scored a brave before Jack Clarke made sure of the points for his side.