Alan Pardew lands new job with Greek Super League side Aris

The 61-year-old has signed a one-year contract at the Thessaloniki club, with the option of an additional 12 months.
Alan Pardew lands new job with Greek Super League side Aris
Alan Pardew has taken over as manager of Greek side Aris (Mark Kerton/PA)
Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 16:02
PA

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has taken over at Greek Super League side Aris.

The 61-year-old has signed a one-year contract at the Thessaloniki club, with the option of an additional 12 months.

He has been out of work since leaving CSKA Sofia in the summer after some of his players were racially abused by their own fans.

Pardew, who last worked in England with West Brom in 2018, replaces German Burgos and is joined by assistant Alex Dyer.

He takes over with the club in sixth position in the Greek Super League, having won two of their four games.

More in this section

DS Automobiles Italian Open - Previews McIlroy says LIV rivals at Wentworth gave him ‘extra motivation’
England v Germany - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Final - Wembley Stadium Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall convinced new WSL season will deliver on quality
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
PardewPlace: UK
Alan Pardew lands new job with Greek Super League side Aris

History-maker: 13-year-old Christopher Atherton makes debut for Glenavon

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up