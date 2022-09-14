Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game

The 24-year-old, who has started the campaign in promising fashion for United, will stay at home, along with Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka
STAYING PUT: Marcus Rashford has not travelled with Manchester United for their Europa League clash. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 13:21
PA Sport

Marcus Rashford has not travelled with the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who has started the campaign in promising fashion for United, will stay at home, along with Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.

Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.

United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week.

Ten Hag will face the media on Wednesday tea-time to preview the fixture.

Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare

