Huddersfield sack Danny Schofield after just two months in charge

Huddersfield have sacked Danny Schofield after just two months in charge.

The Terriers have lost six of their eight Sky Bet Championship games under Schofield and he was dismissed after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Wigan.

Huddersfield lie second from bottom of the table on four points, four adrift of Birmingham City.

Coventry sit below them on the table on one point but have three games in hand.

Everyone at the Club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future.#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 14, 2022

A club statement read: "Danny Schofield has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of Huddersfield Town.

"The decision was made after Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent Head Coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.

"Narcís Pèlach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge and lead the team into Saturday’s league game at home to Cardiff City.

"Everyone at the Club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future."