Championship wrap: Keane scores and McClean assists as Wigan climb table 

Will Keane scored the opener for Wigan in their 2-1 away win over Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

The Irish international opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half for the visitors.

Huddersfield defender Tom Lees responded for the hosts on the 76-minute mark, only for James McClean to assist Callum Lang to score the winner six minutes later.

The win lifts Wigan to 8th in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Callum O'Dowda scored inside the opening five minutes to kick-start Cardiff City's win against Middlesbrough.

Their early lead was added to by goals from Mark Thomas Harris and Perry Ng, but a second half fightback from Middlesbrough saw them come close to grabbing a dramatic draw.

Duncan Watmore and Rodrigo Muniz scored in a two-minute spell to bring them back into contention, but Cardiff held on for all three points.

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea.

Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster.

Swansea were clearly unhappy that the goal was allowed to stand, believing Brewster had knocked Kyle Naughton to the ground in the build-up to the goal.

Manager Russell Martin, having seen Swansea concede in the 90th minute or beyond for the fifth time this season, marched on to the pitch at the final whistle and appeared to have words with the officials.

Elsewhere, Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford.

The scoreline scarcely did justice to Jon Dahl Tomasson's men who hassled and harried their opponents who couldn't match their hunger, workrate and quality.

Blackburn's dominance was rewarded in the 38th minute when Welshman Hedges timed his run to perfection to convert Tyrhys Dolan's cross and defender Hyam sealed the victory eight minutes from time by volleying in at the far post in only his third appearance for the club.

The win lifts Blackburn to third in the Championship.

Burnley had to settle for a point at home to Preston at Deepdale, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis' opener cancelled out a mere five minutes later by Preston defender Jordan Storey.

Finally, a brace from Lewis Baker and a Ben Wilmot goal secured a comfortable win for Stoke over Hull City.