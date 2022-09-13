Derry reclaim second with win over Sligo to keep pressure on Shamrock Rovers 

DERRY CITY 1 SLIGO ROVERS 0

DERRY City moved back into second spot in the Premier Division and while Shamrock Rovers are considered strong favourites to retain their title, thanks to two matches in hand, the Brandywell side intend to battle to the end.

Interestingly, it's Rovers who travel to the Foyleside venue this Sunday for an FAI Cup quarter-final tie.

Facing Sligo in a pre-arranged game, the 'Bit O' Red' can have no complaints with the slender defeat, despite the fact that Derry again struggled in their attempts to put the game to bed.

For Sligo, this defeat more or less ends their hopes of European football next season, but they can have no complaints at this defeat as Derry dominated the clear-cut chances over the 94 minutes.

Ryan Graydon missed a superb opportunity to put Derry City in front when he met at Cameron McJannet cross, the right winger heading the ball recklessly wide from eight yards.

However, in the 15th minute Will Patching, returning to first team duty following injury, broke the deadlock.

The playmaker curled a superb free-kick into the Sligo net from 18 yards, Sligo keeper, Luke McNicholas, getting a hand to the ball but failed to keep it out.

McNicholas did well on the half-hour to parry a stinging shot from distance, Cameron Dummigan, the rebound cleared to safety.

Sligo threatened five minutes later when Paddy Kirk raced up the left flank and having delivered a dangerous centre, the ball took a deflection before home keeper, Brian Maher, adjusted to palm the ball clear of his net, a superb save.

Minutes before the interval referee, Rob Harvey, was heavily involved in the action having produced three swift yellow cards, as heavy challenges proved the order of the day.

Sligo's Robert Burton and Shane Blayney, were booked as was Derry striker, Jamie McGonigle.

Michael Duffy displayed his skills with both feet when bringing the best out of McNicholas on the stroke of half-time.

The winger crashed a right foot effort towards goal, the Sligo keeper missed the attempted punch, but managed to head the ball clear and when the rebound dropped into the path of Duffy, he drilled a shot with left foot narrowly over the crossbar.

Derry attempted a training ground exercise with a corner kick, Patching rolling the ball low into the box with Duffy driving the ball low which was again parried by the alert McNicholaa.

The home side continued to apply pressure in search of that vital second goal and McGonigle went close to scoring in the 55th minute, his powerful effort screaming over the Sligo crossbar.

Graydon missed another good chance following a cross by Duffy and another clear-cut chance was lost before Derry substitute, James Akintunde was denied by McNicholas, the striker's first touch when entering the fray in the 70th minute.

With Derry struggling to kill the game off, Sligo sub, Max Mata was presented with a late, late chance but he guided the ball over the crossbar from close range.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, S. McEleney, McJannet; Patching (Thomson, 70), Dummigan; Graydon (Kavanagh, 82), P. McEleney, Duffy (Lafferty, 90); McGonigle (Akintunde, 70).

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Banks, Pijnaker, Blayney, Kirk; Bolger (Morahan, 62), Fitzgerald, Burton, Livak McDonnell (Mata, 62); Keena.

REFEREE: R. Harvey.