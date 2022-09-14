Stephanie Roche backs Ireland to embrace underdog status in playoff

Stephanie Roche still can’t her head around why there was no automatic home draw for Ireland for next month’s World Cup playoff. Then again, it may be that the heightened level of difficulty that comes with a road trip may actually work in their favour.

Vera Pauw’s squad was one of three to be granted passage directly through to the second round of the playoffs based on results in the pool stages but the vagaries of an unseeded draw ultimately presented a difficult path in last Friday’s draw.

Awaiting the Irish on October 11th is a trip to either Scotland or Austria, depending on which side comes through their first-round clash at Hampden Park five days earlier, and both nations are ranked higher in the Fifa ladder.

“I genuinely don’t understand how that works,” said Roche. “For me, if you have qualified for round two and you have done well enough in your group to do that, we should have gotten the home draw. I don’t know how that works. I can’t understand how we haven’t got the benefit of that but that’s the way it goes.”

Plenty of Irish men’s teams have looked far more at ease with both unfamiliar surrounds and themselves when playing away from Dublin and Pauw’s side did claim a draw in Sweden against the group favourites and beat the second-seeded Finns in their own back yard.

“We have always been a team that has performed better as underdogs, so maybe that might help us out as well. The girls have proven with the game against Sweden that they can compete against the better teams as well. I wouldn’t write it off altogether.

“It is definitely going to be a difficult game, whether we get Austria or Scotland, but the girls have done really well so far to get to this point,” Roche explained, “so hopefully they can get through the game.”

Now 33, Roche hadn’t played for her country since 2019 when Pauw issued a recall and started her in a friendly against the Philippines earlier this year but she was kept on standby for the recent outings against Finland and Slovakia.

It was a “disappointing” development for the striker who had to make do with co-commentary duties on RTÉ instead but she is determined to stay patient and continue to push her case here in the domestic WNL.

“Getting selected for the last game was a huge boost for me and being back out was disappointing but that’s just the way it goes in football. You just have to take each thing as it comes. All I can do now is try to perform well for Peamount and we have home-based sessions along the way and that will help.”

Only four domestic-based players were included in Pauw’s original 28-strong squad for the last window with Ellen Molloy’s 22 minutes against Slovakia the only time one of that quartet saw action across the two games.

Roche, who has played in France, the USA, England and Italy in the past, doesn’t see her current postcode as a barrier to her or any other player's hopes of breaking into the squad or the starting eleven.

“You can train with your club two or three times a week. I train with the boys as well which helps but it’s nice to have the home-based sessions as well so Vera can see more players and see what we can do.

“The girls going away are doing really well but I think the league here is improving as well,” she said. “Hopefully the aim is to go semi-pro and if that happens that can help everyone in this league as well.”