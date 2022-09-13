Cork City fans sell out away end for Galway title-decider

Cork City fans have already sold out the away end at Galway United's Eamonn Deacy Park.
City take on second-place Galway this Friday evening, where a victory would secure promotion back to the Premier Division, as well as the First Division title for Colin Healy's side.
"Galway United have advised that away tickets for Fridays game are now sold out, A Cork City FC statement read.
"Supporters are asked not to travel without tickets and Galway have advised that away fans will not be admitted using home tickets."
Even if they don’t get the job done against John Caulfield's outfit, it is highly likely that City will secure the league title.
A ten-point gap from the Tribesmen - their nearest challengers - is almost certainly too large a gap to bridge in the remaining fixtures.
The Rebel Army won away at Waterford on Friday night in dramatic fashion, while Galway only managed to claw back a draw against Cobh Ramblers.
The contrasting results have set up a grand stand finish for Cork City fans, and they haven't taken long to snap up the tickets available.