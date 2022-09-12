Former Liverpool keeper Karius joins Newcastle

Karius, who has agreed a deal until January, will provide cover for Nick Pope after his understudy Karl Darlow was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Loris Karius

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 22:30

Newcastle have completed the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contact.

The Magpies’ other keeper, Martin Dubravka, is unable to be recalled from his deadline-day loan to Manchester United due to the terms of his contract.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.

“He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season.”

Karius, best known for his poor display in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, left Liverpool in the summer after becoming a free agent.

He told Newcastle’s official website: “I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn’t take me long to make a decision.”

Meanwhile Wolves have snapped up Diego Costa to ease their striker crisis.

The former Chelsea striker has signed a deal until the end of the season having been a free agent.

He told the club’s official site: “It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing.

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother.”

