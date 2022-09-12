Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik Ten Hag against Liverpool

Schreuder expects his side to encounter a storm against Liverpool at Anfield
Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik Ten Hag against Liverpool
Alfred Schreuder’s predecessor Erik Ten Hag has already recorded a victory over Liverpool this season (John Walton/PA)
Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 18:00
Carl Markham

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder expects his side to encounter a storm against Liverpool at Anfield but hopes he can take some tips from former boss Erik Ten Hag to help his side cope.

Last week Jurgen Klopp’s side were humiliated 4-1 by Napoli in their Group A opener, a match the Reds manager described as the worst performance of his tenure.

With last weekend’s Premier League matches postponed after the death of the Queen, the players have been waiting almost a week for competitive action and Schreuder expects a response in front of their own fans.

“Yeah we expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game,” he said.

“You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don’t have it it is going to be difficult, especially one on one.”

Schreuder’s predecessor Ten Hag has already recorded a victory over Liverpool this season as the new Manchester United manager and the current Ajax boss studied that performance as part of their preparations.

“I have looked at the match what they did. There are certain things they did that are applicable to us from the Manchester United match,” he added.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Scotland - UEFA Nations League - Group 1 - Aviva Stadium Robertson to miss upcoming Liverpool fixtures, Nations League triple-header
Liverpool Training and Press Conference - Monday September 12th Napoli ‘horror show’ led to ‘absolute truths’ being told, says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Training and Press Conference - Monday September 12th Liverpool fans need no lessons in respecting Queen tributes – Jurgen Klopp
LiverpoolAjaxPlace: UK
<p>OFF: Liverpool's James Milner, right, challenges Chelsea's Mason Mount during the English Premier League. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)</p>

Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds off as more games fall

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up