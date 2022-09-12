Arsenal's Europa League tie with PSV postponed

Thursday's planned Europa League tie between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been called off as Britain prepares for the funeral of the Queen.
The clash was due to be played in London at the Emirates, but in a statement UEFA said: "UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.
"This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
However, the Scottish Football Association has issued a statement confirming all football in Scotland can "resume as normal" after a temporary pause last weekend.
It read: "Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.
"Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty's funeral.
"This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands."