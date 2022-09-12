European roundup: Juventus draw ends in chaos as Union Berlin go top

Leonardo Bonucci scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Juventus fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Salernitana but Massimiliano Allegri’s side were denied a late winner by VAR in a chaotic end to their Serie A clash.

Juventus, who recorded their fourth draw in six Serie A games, thought they had snatched all three points when the substitute Arkadiusz Milik headed home in injury time but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for offside.

Referee pay strike in Spain halts start of professional women’s league Read more Before the referee, Matteo Marcenaro, consulted the monitor Milik was sent off for a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration at finding the net and his teammate Juan Cuadrado and Salernitana’s Federico Fazio also received red cards after being involved in a confrontation. After the goal had been disallowed Allegri became the fourth person to be sent off.

Salernitana had taken the lead in the 18th minute when Pasquale Mazzocchi’s cross from the edge of the six-yard box found Antonio Candreva who converted with his body from close range. The striker Krzysztof Piatek made it 2-0 with a coolly taken spot-kick just before half-time, sending Mattia Perin the wrong way after Gleison Bremer had blocked Piatek’s strike with a hand.

Juventus sprung to life when Bremer scored in the 51st minute with a fantastic header and the home side then dominated possession and pressed high up the field and were awarded a penalty for a foul by Tonny Vilhena on the defender Alex Sandro. Bonucci failed to beat Luigi Sepe with his effort from the spot but fired home on the rebound.

Juve were not done there, and Milik rose at the near post from a corner to glance his effort in before celebrating wildly. Marcenaro, however, was sent across to the VAR screen after a lengthy stoppage and the goal was ruled out as Bonucci was shown to be offside in front of the goalkeeper when Milik made contact with the ball. It leaves Juventus eighth.

Atalanta wasted a chance to reclaim top spot when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by promoted Cremonese. The result left unbeaten Atalanta second but level on points with Napoli and third-place Milan, the defending champions. Napoli beat Spezia 1-0 on Saturday and Milan won 2-1 at Sampdoria.

Cremonese defender Emanuele Valeri equalised in the 78th minute off a rebound for his first goal in the Italian top division, four minutes after Merih Demiral had put Atalanta ahead by redirecting a free-kick from Teun Koopmeiners with a header. Atalanta also had a goal disallowed by VAR after when it was determined that Caleb Okoli had used his hand to deflect in a free-kick from Koopmeiners.

Union Berlin moved to the top of the Bundesliga standings for the first time in the German club’s history after they came away from Cologne with a 1-0 win thanks to an own goal early in the game.

In a whirlwind opening to the match, Union were fortunate to take the lead in the third minute when Cologne defender Timo Hübers’ attempted block on a low cross was deflected past his goalkeeper at the near post.

Cologne were unlucky to concede a penalty five minutes later when a header came off the back of Luca Kilian's elbow but goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe saved Jordan Siebatcheu's tame spot kick to deny Union a two-goal cushion

Union had their opportunities to double the lead, with Bundesliga top scorer Sheraldo Becker’s smartly taken goal from an acute angle ruled out for offside by VAR while Christopher Trimmel saw his chipped effort come off the crossbar.

Kilian’s afternoon got worse when he was sent off for a second yellow card trying to stop a Union counter-attack and 10-man Cologne could not find a way past the visitors who held on for the win.

Freiburg could have spoiled Union’s party by going top with a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the weekend’s final game, but they were held to a 0-0 draw to leave them second in the standings after six rounds.

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabéu in La Liga and continue their perfect start. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinícius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rüdiger completed the rout.

Real returned to the top of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Valverde ran the length of the pitch before firing home a left-footed shot from the edge of the box. After the break the hosts monopolised the ball, but were fortunate when Antonio Sánchez fired wide from six yards out with the goal gaping on a rare foray forward from Mallorca.

Rodrygo’s mazy run fed Vinícius 18 minutes from time and the Brazilian forward netted for a fifth consecutive game to put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in front, before Rodrygo, who capped off a delightful run with a perfect finish, and a first goal in Madrid colours for Rüdiger added late gloss to the scoreline.