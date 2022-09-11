Shock as Galway WFC to pull out of Women's National League

Galway WFC has announced plans to pull out of Women's National League football from next season, indicating tonight it will not apply for inclusion in next season’s competition.

Established 10 years ago, the club's statement refers to the "additional costs involved in running a successful club", indicating it was been "a demanding time" in recent seasons.

The club thanked volunteers, sponsors, staff, players past and present, as well as the FAI and local leagues and clubs for their backing. And it expressed the hope that "other individuals or entities" will ensure a women's national league club remains in Galway.

"It is imperative that elite women’s football remains in the region next season and we hope that other individuals or entities will take up the mantle to continue the tradition of senior and underage women’s football in Galway in 2023.”

Important Announcement from The Board of Galway Women’s FC pic.twitter.com/TQZ1Fnxvdz — GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) September 11, 2022

The club's statement in full:

The Board of Galway WFC have reluctantly decided not to apply for inclusion in next season’s SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

During the past decade Galway WFC is proud to have brought elite women’s football to this region.

We would like to acknowledge the great work local clubs had in the early development of these girls and all the girls who went on to play at the elite level.

Since being formed in 2012 Galway WFC has helped to continue with the development of more than 30 Republic of Ireland underage internationals with several from our club also featuring at senior level.

We also won a unique double in the U17 and U19 leagues, with the U17s winning the U17 WNL league and cup in 2020 and the U19s in 2021.

Thus success is a source of considerable pride for everybody associated with Galway WFC.

In recent years with additional costs involved in running a successful club it has been a demanding time, but Galway WFC is extremely grateful for the support received.

We would like to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the McDonagh family, Pat and Una, who have been the main sponsor of the club for many years. Other sponsors such as University of Galway, BestDrive, Galway City Council, Seven Bar and Ground & Co have been more than generous in their sponsorship also.

We would also like to thank the FAI, Galway & District League and local soccer clubs for their continued support of women’s elite football during these years and long may it continue.

We are eternally grateful to our backroom staff and players both present and past who have contributed and sacrificed so much in their efforts to bring success to the clan.

Last but not least, our volunteers, who have given so much time and service, they have been the heartbeat of Galway WFC during the last 10 years.

It is imperative that elite women’s football remains in the region next season and we hope that other individuals or entities will take up the mantle to continue the tradition of senior and underage women’s football in Galway in 2023.

- Stephen Moran, founder and chair Galway Women’s FC.