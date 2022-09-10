Premier League clubs fear more games will be postponed

Premier League clubs are fearful of losing further fixtures next weekend due to policing and logistical issues after deciding to postpone the entire programme this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen.

However, the FAI has dismissed reports that the Aviva Stadium had been approached to host home European ties featuring English clubs this week.

Premier League clubs met in London on Friday morning and heard the league’s board unanimously recommend the postponement of the most immediate round – a move at odds with most other major sports in the UK, who decided to play on.

The motion was debated, with some clubs wondering whether it would be better to pay tribute to her majesty by staging the matches with appropriate gestures and messaging, although it was accepted by them all.

The intention is to resume next weekend but with the funeral expected to take place around the following Monday, there are concerns from the clubs that the massive police operation required in the buildup as well as on the day could impact on their ability to get matches away safely – especially in London.

Tottenham are scheduled to face Leicester on Saturday at 5.30pm with Brentford hosting Arsenal on the Sunday at 2pm and Chelsea hosting Liverpool later that day at 4.30pm. Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace, scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, had already been postponed because of the upheaval caused by a planned train strike. However, the industrial action has now been called off out of respect to the Queen.

There is the acknowledgement that losing one round of games is a headache in an already congested calendar but two would present acute challenges. Therefore, the league and the clubs would try to get away whichever matches they could next weekend, with the feeling being that a partially completed round would be better than no round at all.

Discussions with UEFA are ongoing with regard to the scheduled European fixtures next week involving British clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and European Conference League.

Manchester City maintain the game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday is definitely on, while Arsenal are confident their Europa League fixture against PSV Eindhoven will go ahead as planned at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

There has been speculation that some of the games could be moved to Dublin, but the FAI last night killed off that idea.

"The FAI can confirm that no approach has been made to host any UEFA fixture at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next week," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Irish FA announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

The governing body said in a statement: "As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed."

England manager Gareth Southgate paid a personal tribute to the Queen, a long-standing patron of the Football Association having presented England captain Bobby Moore with the trophy after England won the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

"In remembering and celebrating the life of Her Majesty The Queen, we are also acknowledging her remarkable leadership and lifetime of dignified service," the England manager said.

"She showed the world what it is to be British. Her values, her dignity, her resilience were an exemplar to us all and she has provided us with stability and reassurance in the best and also most difficult of times.

"I was proud to have her as our patron and to sing God Save The Queen before every match.

"The team will have the chance to pay our respects at our fixture with Germany later this month. An occasion that will, of course, bring to mind the World Cup final in 1966 and the moment when Her Majesty handed the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore.

"As Wembley and the country falls silent, I will think of that and her 70 years of impeccable duty."

