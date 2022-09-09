Duffy's stunner moves Candystripes within a point of leaders

DERRY CITY 1 BOHEMIANS 0

Derry City moved to within a point of Shamrock Rovers following a thrilling victory at the Brandywell, the game played in front of an attendance of 3,500. And the goal which claimed the victory saw local lad Michael Duffy produce a sensational strike in the 29th minute.

However, the victory proved to be bitter-sweet as Derry left-back, Ciaran Coll, was stretchered off the pitch after suffering concussion when landing awkwardly following a challenge, a situation which saw the match delayed for approximately 15 minutes.

Having enjoyed the better of the few scoring chances that had been created, James Akintunde really should have given the home side an early breakthrough but he failed to take advantage when in front of goal.

Derry took the lead in spectacular fashion in the 29th minute. Having won a corner, Duffy's centre was whipped back across the penalty area by substitute Shane McEleney and when the ball broke into Duffy's path, the winger flashed a superb shot back in, the ball crashing off the upright before finding the net.

Bohemians increased the tempo at the start of the second half and they should have levelled matters in the 52nd minute when a cross from Conor Levingstone was net my Rory Feely, but the centre-back failed to hit the target with his powerful header.

Minutes later McEleney forced Jon McCracken into a vital save, the keeper deflecting the shot over his crossbar as Derry began to settle back into the game.

Akintunde got the benefit of the doubt when racing clear on the right flank in the 55th minute, but Duffy failed to get onto the end of the striker's low cross.

Bohs were then presented with another glorious chance on the hour, but Ethon Varian was denied by the outstretched leg of Derry keeper, Brian Maher.

The home side had lady luck on their side one minute later when Bohs had a justified claim for a penalty. McEleney impeded Varian as he moved into the box, but referee Neil Doyle dismissed the claim, awarding a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Maher came to his side's rescue again when denying Bohs sub Declan McDaid, the keeper making a fine save diving to left.

Derry sub Jamie McGonigle was sent scampering clear on two occasions as the game drew to a closer, the Dungiven man flashing shots across the face of goal on each occasion.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet (Lafferty, 82), Coll (S. McEleney, 21); Dummigan, Diallo (Patching, 76); Graydon, P. McEleney, Duffy; Akintunde (McGonigle, 72)

BOHEMIANS: McCracken; Doherty (Murphy, 69), Feely, Kelly, Wilson; Coote (O'Sullivan, 63), Clarke, Levingston, Burt, (Mullins, 89) Twardek (McDaid, 45+14); Varian.

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).