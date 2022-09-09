Keating keeps his nerve in chaotic climax to put Rebels on brink of title

Waterford FC 1 Cork City FC 2

Cork City have moved to the brink of First Division glory after a late, late penalty saw Colin Healy’s outfit grab victory at the death against Waterford at the RSC.

The win gives City the chance to clinch the title away at season-long rivals Galway United next week.

Ruairi Keating and Aaron Bolger returned to the City side after their respective suspensions, while Darragh Crowley came into the side at Kevin O’Connor’s expense. Waterford made two changes to the starting 11 that drew away to Wexford, with Dean Larkin and Yassine En-Neyah making way for Richard Taylor and Niall O’Keeffe.

The opening quarter brought glimpses at goal for both sides with Phoenix Patterson a threat down the left for Waterford. However, it was the man on the opposite flank, Junior Quitirna, who will rue his decision not to pull the trigger when he got behind the City rearguard in the 12th minute.

Quitirna drove towards the City box but stalled in his efforts to get the ball out of his feet, allowing City midfielder Matt Healy to clear.

City kicked into gear as the half wore on with Keating leading from the front. The striker dug out a deep cross on the 20-minute mark to force a save out of ‘keeper Paul Martin, the resulting rebound fell to Cian Bargary but his tame effort was gathered comfortably by Martin.

The opening 45 drew to a close with the majority of the game being played out in the middle of the park, neither side able to force any real, clear-cut opportunities.

The game resumed in a cagey manner, but the encounter burst into life in the 55th minute. Healy delivered into the box after a short corner, and with the City centre half pairing of Cian Coleman and Ally Gilchrist causing issues, the ball fell to Barry Coffey.

Martin was only able to parry the midfielder’s effort, leaving Cian Murphy to finish from close range to give the visitors the lead.

Things went from bad to worse for Waterford less than two minutes later when Tunmise Sobowale landed a forearm to the back of Bolger’s head, leaving the midfielder in a heap on the floor.

Referee Alan Patchell wasted no time in showing the full-back a straight red card. Waterford down to ten.

Bargary had a golden chance to double City’s lead five minute’s later, but after being fed through by Coffey, he was unable to steer past a resolute Martin in the Waterford goal.

Waterford’s ten men threw caution to the wind, and it nearly paid off in the 65th minute. A Patterson corner was met flush by Darragh Power, whose header crashed off David Harrington’s crossbar.

Their pressure eventually tolled and in the 90th minute, new Waterford recruit Raul Uche nodding home an inviting corner from the impressive Patterson which looked to have saved a point for Waterford.

But the drama didn’t end there, City were awarded a penalty in the 94th minute when Richard Taylor was adjudged to have fouled inside the box. Keating calmly dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom corner to delight the travelling support and move City within touching distance of the top flight.

WATERFORD FC: P Martin; T Sobowale, R Taylor, K Cantwell, D Power (O Oseni, 84); J Quitirna, N O’Keeffe, S Griffin (R Uche, 75), P Patterson; R Idowu, W Aouachria.

CORK CITY FC: D Harrington; C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Honohan (J Hakkinen, 20); D Crowley, M Healy, A Bolger, B Coffey (M Srbely, 80), C Bargary; R Keating, C Murphy.

Referee: A Patchell