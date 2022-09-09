Tommy Lonergan bags a brace as UCD beat Dundalk

Teenager Tommy Lonergan scored a sublime brace as UCD twice came from behind to lift themselves off the foot of the table in this thriller at the Bowl
GIVE ME FIVE: Thomas Lonergan of UCD, left, celebrates with teammate Dylan Duffy after scoring their side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between UCD and Dundalk at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 22:02
Paul Buttner

UCD 3 Dundalk 2 

Teenager Tommy Lonergan scored a sublime brace as UCD twice came from behind to lift themselves off the foot of the table in this thriller at the Bowl.

College move a point clear of Finn Harps ahead of their visit to Tallaght Stadium on Sunday to face Shamrock Rovers.

Dundalk's second half collapse meant they blew a chance to join champions Rovers level on points at the top as they slip back to third.

Though utterly dominant in the first half it was the 40th minute before Dundalk broke the deadlock.

Keith Ward got his free kick up and over the wall, the ball hitting one post before bouncing across the goal-line and going in off the other.

UCD got right back into the game within six minutes of the restart with a stunning solo goal from Lonergan.

The 18-year-old slalomed through the centre of the Dundalk defence before finding the bottom corner with a crisp drive.

With three substitutes on, Dundalk regained the lead just before the hour.

Ryan O’Kane found Ward on the left whose pass picked out Steven Bradley and he took a touch before drilling a left foot drive to the bottom corner.

But UCD hit back once again with another terrific goal on 79 minutes.

Longergan’s sublime touch picked out Brennan to find the run of Dylan Duffy who ran on to drill a shot past Nathan Shepperd.

And College then punished further sloppy Dundalk defending for their winner three minutes from time.

Duffy found space on the right for the run of Lonergan who again showed outstanding composure to take the ball around Shepperd and shoot to the top corner.

UCD: Moore; Dunne, Gallagher (Keaney, 43), Todd, Norris (Dignam, 69); Keane, Caffrey; Higgins (Nolan, 60), Brennan, Duffy; Lonergan.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari (Mountney, 55), Bone, Boyle, Leahy (Adams, 84); Sloggett, Lewis (Doyle, 55); Bradley, Ward, O’Kane (Hauge, 68); McMillan (Martin, 55).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare)

