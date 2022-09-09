Cobh dent Galway's title hopes despite late equaliser

Cobh Ramblers 1 Galway United 1

Cobh Ramblers did their neighbours Cork City a massive favour in their bid to secure promotion back to the Premier Division but it could’ve been better as Galway United snatched a late goal to draw 1-1 at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

A remarkable Daragh O’Sullivan Connell’s free-kick had Ramblers in front until deep into injury time but Mikie Rowe’s equaliser just about keeps Galway in the title race although City will have the opportunity to seal top spot when they take on John Caulfield’s side next week.

Galway knew only a win here would realistically keep their hopes of securing automatic promotion alive and they raced out of the traps, peppering their opponent’s goal inside the first quarter of an hour.

But for all their efforts, Galway failed to hit the target as David Hurley, Ed McCarthy, and Rob Manley all blazed over early on while Wilson Waweru struck the base of the near post from close range and Charlie Lyons saw a goalbound attempt blocked on the line.

How United manager John Caulfield could have done with the services of the division’s top goalscorer Stephen Walsh but the hit man was serving a one game suspension having picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out.

The former City boss must have been thinking that very thing just past the half an hour mark as the Rams took the lead against the run of play thanks to a sensational strike from Daragh O’Sullivan Connell.

Only the Ramblers number 12 will know if he meant it but either way his lofted free kick from just inside the opposition’s half sailed into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

It took the visitors a while to respond and they could have grabbed an equaliser before half time but they continued to be wasteful in front of goal although Manning and McCarthy did at least finally force keeper Paul Hunt into making a save.

Shane Keegan’s side defended resolutely in the second period and they even went close to doubling their lead but striker Jake Hegarty twice failed to find the net with his head.

But it was Galway who dominated the closing stages and Hunt’s great save to denied Waweru before Mikie Rowe's curler found the top right corner in injury time.

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt, Charlie Fleming, Brendan Frahill, Pierce Phillips (Jason Abbott 76), Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh (Sean McGrath 85), Jake Hegarty, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell (John Kavanagh 68), Luke Desmond (Dale Holland 68), James McCarthy (James O’Leary 85), Michael McCarthy, Justin Eguaibor.

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns, Conor O’Keeffe, Charlie Lyons, David Hurley (Francely Lombato 55), James Finnerty, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Conor McCormack (David Tarmey 78), Ed McCarthy (Mikie Rowe 78), Max Hemmings (Oisin O’Reilly 78), Rob Manley (Bastien Hery 55).

Referee: Mark Patchell.