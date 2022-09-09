Saints make light of Breslin red to notch fifth win in a row

Doyle and Forrester help Tim Clancy's side to impressive 2-0 win away to Drogheda to keep European hopes alive 
On the march: St Patrick's Athletic players, from left, Barry Cotter, Harry Brockbank, Mark Doyle and Chris Forrester celebrate after Mark Doyle scored their side's first goal against Drogheda. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 21:53
Barry Landy

Drogheda 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

St Patrick’s Athletic’s winning sequence extended to five games as Drogheda United were the latest side to fall to Tim Clancy’s in-form side. It was an all the more impressive feat considering Pat’s played for over 70 minutes with ten memn.

Mark Doyle and Chris Forrester, the latter with an injury time penalty, were the goalscorers as the Saints made it five successive victories. They join Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Derry City in achieving that this term.

Referee Sean Grant was involved in both meaningful moments the first half mustered at Head In The Game Park. He pointed to the spot inside four minutes when he adjudged Evan Weir to have handled Serge Atakayi’s cross. Colin McCabe ensured Drogheda stayed level with a fine save, diving low to his left to deny Eoin Doyle.

Anto Breslin was shown a third career red card at the midway point of the opening 45. He went down under a Luke Heeney challenge on the edge of the area and after the referee handed Drogheda a free the other way, the players clashed. Breslin raised an arm to Heeney’s face and his night ended early.

If Clancy, stationed just yards away in the away dugout, was attempting to hide his displeasure with his wing back, he failed miserably. The manager’s furious reaction to his player, and not the officials, was indicative of Breslin’s culpability.

The numerical advantage didn’t deter Pat’s much, although Drogheda did pose an intermittent threat after the break. Clancy made two attack minded substitutions at the break. One of those, Doyle, scored the winner against his former club.

Atakayi had flashed a shot just over before Doyle headed in after Joe Redmond helped on Forrester’s free kick. It was coming, with the away team impressive despite the numerical disadvantage. Tunde Owolabi was fouled at the death and Forrester found the net.

DROGHEDA: McCabe; Heeney, Quinn, Weir, Poynton (Massey, 76); Deegan, Nugent (Lyons, 71) Grimes (Foley, 69), Markey, Rooney (Brennan, 69); Williams.

ST PATS: Rogers; Brockbank, Redmond, Grivosti; Curtis (Cotter 46), Timmermans (Doyle, 46) Forrester, O’Reilly, Breslin; Atakayi (Owolabi, 87), Doyle (Lennon, 75).

Referee: S Grant

