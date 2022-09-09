Sligo take all three points from wasteful Shels 

Shelbourne 0 Sligo Rovers 2

Sligo Rovers secured three points on the road with a 2-0 win against Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night.

Goals from Frank Liivak and Aidan Keena were enough to give the Bit O’Red the win in Dublin.

The home side were on top in the opening exchanges of this one with Shelbourne’s Matty Smith pulling the strings in the opening five minutes.

The midfielder created two great chances for the Reds with Shane Farrell firing wide and Jack Moylan’s effort looking like they might have had a case for a handball – referee John McLoughlin waved away their protests, however.

Shels were in again in the opening ten minutes with Sean Boyd linking up with Moylan on the edge of the box to take the ball through on goal, but the forward flicked his shot inches wide of the goal.

Despite being on top, it was the visitors that took the lead when Frank Liivack managed to hold off the challenge of Aaron O’Driscoll in the 23rd minute to put the ball past Brendan Clarke after a great run from midfield.

Boyd came very close to bringing the home side level just two minutes later when John Ross Wilson found him at the back post with a well-placed cross, the striker’s diving header failed to find the target.

Max Mata almost doubled Rovers’ lead in the 52nd minute when he received a great through ball from Liivack, the striker tried to flick the ball over the onrushing Brendan Clarke, but the goalkeeper just managed to get fingertips to the ball to put it behind.

The Bit O’Red managed to double their lead in the 66th minute when Aidan Keena nipped in to intercept a wayward Shane Griffin pass. The midfielder raced towards goal before taking aim and burying the ball into the net to give his side a commanding lead.

Shelbourne came close to getting a goal back, first when John Ross Wilson drew an excellent save from Luke McNicholas with a shot from the edge of the box and again when Farrell hit the woodwork in the 82nd minute.

Kailin Barlow came off the bench in the 78th minute and he had a chance to add a third goal for the visitors in injury time when Patrick Kirk squared a ball into his path, he struck a good shot but Clarke was on hand make another good save.

Shelbourne: B Clarke; S Griffin, G Molloy, A O'Driscoll, J Wilson (J Giurgi, 82); A Dervin (B McManus, 59), S Farrell, JJ Lunney (M Coyle, 82), J Moylan (G Hodgins, 73); S Boyd (D Carr, 73), M Smith.

Sligo Rovers: L McNicholas; L Banks, S Blaney, P Kirk, N Pijnaker (C Horgan, HT); G Bolger, R Burton, F Liivak (K Barlow 78), A McDonnell (N Morahan, 80); A Keena, M Mata (W Fitzgerald, 63).

Referee: John Mcloughlin.