Treaty strike early to boost play-off hopes with win over Bray

Treaty United 2-1 Bray Wanderers

Play-off chasing Treaty United took another big step towards extending their season as their fast start was too much for Bray Wanderers.

Both sides were chasing three wins on the trot but early goals from Stephen Christopher and Dean George were enough for the points to stay on Shannonside.

A late strike from Callum Thompson gave Bray hope, but Tommy Barrett’s side held on. They now move nine points clear of Wexford with just four games to play.

A superb opening half from Treaty gave them a foundation that ensured back-to-back home wins.

Turning in a superb showing by blowing Bray away early on with snappy passing and no shortage of quality in the final third, the damage was done for Bray.

Wanderers' season is somewhat petering out, but the hosts were not lacking in motivation with an FAI Cup quarter-final to come.

Tommy Barrett’s side struck on 13 minutes. Stephen Christopher rounded off a wonderful counter-attack. The initial break was made by Dean George who fed Marc Ludden. The Galway native picked his pass with a precise cross, low, to the on-rushing Christopher who struck first time beyond McGuinness.

Things may have been different 100 seconds earlier when Pat Devlin’s side had Colin Kelly’s effort rebound off the outside of the post. That was the second time the woodwork was struck after Enda Curran had combined with Christopher to power an effort off the left-post.

Christopher turned provider on 24, when his left wing free-kick was met by the head of George, who atoned for fluffing his lines just two minutes earlier. He has rounded McGuinness before delaying a shot, before being denied by a covering defender.

The second half was much more sedate fare, until substitute Zak O’Neill halved the deficit. Sprinting to the endline, he somehow crossed the bell over Brady who was deceived by the effort.

Treaty United: Brady; Lynch © (Keane 80), Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Devitt, Armshaw (Melody 71), Walsh, Christopher, George (J. Collins 80); Curran (Edogun 71).

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Hudson, Gorman, McManus; Dalton (Lynch 57), Massey (O’Neill 69), Zambra © (Thompson 57), Hollywood (Anny-Nzekwue 82); Kelly (Knight 69), Feeney.

Referee: Marc Lynch