Pauw ponders a playoff puzzle with precious few easy answers  

Vera Pauw wasn’t about to become a hostage to fortune when asked if she had a preference between Scotland and Austria come next month’s World Cup playoffs, but the Celtic cousins hold an obvious emotional appeal.

It wasn’t long after she had won the last of her 89 caps with the Netherlands when Pauw took on the role of manager with the Scottish national side and she spoke wistfully, if briefly, about that spell in her Hampden ‘office’ after yesterday’s draw.

Much of the debate will circle around whether Ireland would be better off facing a Scottish team backboned by the likes of Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert and Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir, or an Austrian outfit boasting Hoffenheim’s Nicola Billa and Sarah Zadrazil of Bayern Munich.

Paramount as that is, the backdrop can’t be ignored either.

The Scots drew a record crowd of 17,555 to Hampden for a pre-World Cup friendly against Jamaica in 2019, but their biggest competitive crowd at a stadium that holds over 50,000 remains the 7,804 that turned up to see them lose 2-0 to Spain at the same venue in April.

The Scottish FA’s ticketing arrangements for that tie drew the ire of their own players at the time but if they have issues with playing in front of too many empty seats then the Austrians have the opposite problem.

Their games have been played at the 2,600-capacity Weiner Neustadt but captain Carina Wenninger, forward Laura Feiersinger and goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger have all called this week for a move so that more fans can be accommodated.

Manager Irene Fuhrmann agreed, and even suggested an alternative in the form of the 8,000-seater NV Arena which is home to second-tier club SKN St Polten, while the association’s managing director Bernhard Neuhold seems open to the idea.

“It is the case that we will have to discuss larger stadiums in the future, starting with the playoff,” he told the Kleine Zeitung. “The arguments are legitimate, we take note of them and will take them into account for our future considerations.” If a packed 8,000-capacity venue against a side that lost narrowly to Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 is one reason to hope that the Scots can prevail against them in the first playoff round then there may be others.

The Scots didn’t make this summer’s Euros and they lost 8-0 away to Spain last November. Compare that to the Austrians who limited England to three goals in two group games, and to Ireland who drew with Sweden away and lost out to an own goal in Tallaght.

That said, both prospective opponents are ranked higher than the Girls in Green, with the Austrians six places and the Scots three places higher in the latest FIFA reckonings. Whatever the opponent and the destination, Pauw insists Ireland will be ready.

“Well we don’t fear away games, I’ll say it like that,” she explained. “We are confident because we play tasks, and that is no difference home or away. But we will miss of course the drive of the crowd and everything they put in to help us over the difficult times.”

Never one to talk around a subject, Pauw admitted that the draw could have been better but that it could have been worse too. So, while Switzerland got a plum home tie against one of the two lowest seeds - Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina - Iceland fared less well.

The highest-ranked of the nine countries in yesterday’s draw, the Norden side fell victim to the vagaries of the unseeded format and will play the winner of the Portugal-Belgium tie away from home.

The Belgians made the last eight of Euro 2022 and the Iberians were competitive in England.

The playoffs will be decided on the basis of results from the qualifying groups and the second playoff round with two of the winners from the latter phase qualifying for next year’s World Cup and the third subjected to an intercontinental playoff next February.

Ireland will book their ticket direct should they win and either the Swiss or Iceland slip up. That could mean one of the latter losing or one of them winning after a penalty shootout (which is worth one point) rather than after 90 or 120 minutes (worth three points).

Complicated stuff but all moot if Ireland don’t win in Scotland or in Austria.