Weekend’s Scottish football postponed following Queen’s death

The weekend’s Scottish football fixture card has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Government advice was that sport was under no obligation to stop but the Scottish football authorities made the announcement after leagues in Northern Ireland and England had earlier called off all matches.

A joint statement read: “Following meetings this morning (Friday), the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The decision also incorporates all games involving teams in the Scottish pyramid plus the Women’s Scottish Cup. The Scottish Junior Football Association had already called off all of its fixtures.

Following meetings this morning, @ScottishFA, SPFL, @SWPL, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. — SPFL (@spfl) September 9, 2022

SFA president Rod Petrie said: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”