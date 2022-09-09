Shamrock Rovers condemn 'callous' chanting about Queen Elizabeth's death

Video of the song surfaced online. 
Shamrock Rovers and Djurgården met at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 13:21

Shamrock Rovers have condemned chanting, mocking the death of Queen Elizabeth II, by a section of the crowd at last night's Europa Conference League game. 

A video of some supporters singing 'Lizzie's in a box" has been viewed millions of times on social media, having been recorded during the scoreless draw with Swedish side Djurgården. 

"Shamrock Rovers FC has been made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game," a statement reads. "Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers FC stands for.

"Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibit such activity.

"The following is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium; 'Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer. Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation. Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardaí.'" 

