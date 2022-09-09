Ireland will face Scotland or Austria in World Cup playoff

Ireland have been paired with the winners of Scotland v Austria in the World Cup playoff draw, held this morning.
The performance of Vera Pauw's side in the group qualifiers meant Ireland bypass the first phase of playoffs.
In that round, Portugal also face Belgium with the winners meeting Iceland, while Wales face Bosnia and Herzegovina with the winners meeting Switzerland.
A win in the one-off playoff won't guarantee Ireland qualification, as only two of the three winners progress directly to the finals.
As the third ranked nation so far, Ireland will also need one of Iceland and Switzerland to lose their games.
