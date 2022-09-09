Ireland will face Scotland or Austria in World Cup playoff

The performance of Vera Pauw's side in the group qualifiers meant Ireland bypass the first phase of playoffs.
 Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 12:42

Ireland have been paired with the winners of Scotland v Austria in the World Cup playoff draw, held this morning.

In that round, Portugal also face Belgium with the winners meeting Iceland, while Wales face Bosnia and Herzegovina with the winners meeting Switzerland.

A win in the one-off playoff won't guarantee Ireland qualification, as only two of the three winners progress directly to the finals.

As the third ranked nation so far, Ireland will also need one of Iceland and Switzerland to lose their games.

More to follow... 

