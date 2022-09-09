Case for defence as Megan Campbell and Ireland await playoff fate

Megan Campbell believes the Republic of Ireland’s defensive strengths can serve as the perfect foundation for Vera Pauw’s side as they brace for the outcome of today’s World Cup playoff draw.

The Irish are one of five teams in the hat who are featuring in these playoffs for the first time and they do so in no small part as a result of a stingy rearguard that conceded just four goals across eight games in Group A.

No team, including a Swedish side that is ranked third in the world right now, managed to find the net more than once against them over the course of 90 minutes and a run of clean sheets saw them over the line and into the runners-up berth earlier this week.

“In every group we’re in there in the top ten in terms of goals conceded and that’s something we pride ourselves on,” said Campbell. “We will put our bodies on the line when needed and work really hard on our low- and mid-bloc to frustrate teams and not give them opportunities.

“It does send a message that we are not going to be easy to beat going into the playoffs and no doubt we will get to the World Cup. One step at a time but that definitely does give opponents worries.”

Campbell’s confidence is indicative of the optimism surging through Ireland’s ranks after a superb campaign to date but there could still be a large body of work ahead even if they have done enough to skip the first playoff round in early October.

The three winners from that first round plus the three teams seeded directly to round two will then compete in single-leg play-offs on October 11th.

The two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round two play-offs) will qualify for the finals while the remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand in February.

Things should be somewhat clearer in and around lunchtime today and, if Uefa and Fifa draws have a habit of stretching on and on, then that fits here with a scenario that seems unnecessarily longwinded.

Switzerland and Iceland are the other two nations excused duties from the initial round of games. Both of those featured at Euro 2022 earlier this summer, as did Belgium and Austria, both of whom made it as far as the quarter-finals.

Scotland lie three places above Ireland in the Fifa ladder, Portugal one place below and Wales four back in 30th. The rank outsider seems to be Bosnia-Herzegovina who sit a lowly 63rd and qualified from a weak group despite scoring only nine times and conceding 17 goals.

The Irish have had their own issues in front of the posts. Take out the 20 goals they bagged against the Georgian minnows and they managed just six more in the other half-dozen group games, one of them doing the job away to Slovakia on Tuesday.

That’s a concern.

“We had opportunities out wide,” said Campbell. “It was probably my input was rubbish in the first-half. We probably needed to find the space on the flanks more because that’s where our numbers were as they were so narrow defensively.

“Maybe we had an extra pass or an extra touch too many at times and at the end of the second-half they had a lot more ball. Maybe we panicked a bit. Not panicked, but got a little bit worried about losing the lead because we needed the lead and we probably got caught out on the counter a few times.

“The girls showed the character and desire to get the job done.”

That’s all that matters now.