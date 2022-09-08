Arsenal get the job done in Zurich on Euro return

FC Zurich 1 Arsenal 2

Arsenal made a winning return to European football, as they defeated FC Zurich 2-1 in their opening Europa League match.

Goals from debutant Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah sealed the win for the Gunners as they returned to European football with a bang.

Victory for Mikel Arteta’s men will be a welcome sight after Sunday’s disappointing defeat away to Manchester United.

Arsenal were lucky not to be behind six minutes. A miscommunication between Gabriel and Matt Turner allowed Aiyegun Tosin a shot at goal from a tight angle, but his effort only hit the outside of the post.

Marquinhos blazed over the bar nine minutes later as the Gunners began to control the tempo of the game.

However, the young Brazilian would redeem himself on 17 minutes as Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead. Fabio Vieira jinked his way through the Zurich midfield with ease and sent Eddie Nketiah down the wing with a delightful through ball.

The Englishman then put it on a plate for Marquinhos who smashed the ball into the top-left corner to score his first goal for the club.

But on the stroke of half-time, the hosts were level. Attempting to clear the ball, Nketiah went through Fidan Aliti in the box, and referee Mohammed Al-Hakim had no choice but to award a penalty.

Mirlind Kryeziu slotted home the subsequent spot-kick as the teams went into the break at level pegging.

After the disappointing start to the end of the first half, Mikel Arteta’s men started the second half strongly. Gabriel Martinelli fizzed a shot straight at Zurich keeper Yanick Brecher 51 minutes in, but the Swiss stopper held on well.

But the Gunners’ pressure finally paid off 62 minutes in. This time Marquinhos turned provider, as his wicked cross found Nketiah at the back-post, and the forward made up for conceding the earlier penalty as he headed past Brecher to put Arsenal back in front.

Numerous substitutions for both teams did not slow down the intensity of the match, but Arsenal held on for a crucial win.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Turner 6, Tomiyasu 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Marquinhos (G, 16’) (Saka, 69’) 7, Lokonga 6, Xhaka 6, Tierney (Zinchenko, 69’) 6, Vieira (Odegaard, 69’) 7, Martinelli 7, Nketiah (G, 62’) (Jesus, 78’) 7.

Subs not used: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Smith, Hein, Cirjan, Cozier-Duberry.

FC Zurich XI (4-2-3-1): Brecher 7, Boranijasevic 6, Kamberi 5, Kryeziu 7, Aliti 6, Dzemaili (Conde, 67’) 6, Selnaes 5, Okita (Avdijaj, 80’) 6, Krasniqi (Marchesano, 67’) 5, Guerrero (Rohner, 67’) 5, Aiyegun (Santini, 80’) 6.