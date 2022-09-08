Healy confirms no touchline ban for Waterford, bemoans referee decisions costing vital goals 

Cork City manager Colin Healy has confirmed that he will be allowed to take his seat in the dugout for their crucial first division clash against Waterford despite being shown a red card shortly after their draw with Longford Town last time out.

Healy approached referee Gavin Colfer moments after the full-time whistle was blown at Turner’s Cross last Friday night as he was unhappy with the official’s decision to disallow a late Ally Gilchrist goal which would have made it 2-2 with 14 minutes plus injury time to go.

A hearing was held on Wednesday to discuss the incident and while Healy can take charge of City for the Munster Derby - the Leesiders will be aiming to secure the win which will at the very least maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the table - there is still the possibility he will have to serve a touchline ban for their next fixture which is against title rivals Galway.

“No, no, not this game anyway,” confirmed Healy when asked if he will miss the match against third-placed Waterford.

“We had a hearing yesterday (Wednesday) and we are still waiting on the results of it so we will see how that pans out.

“But no, I'm ok for the Waterford game. That’s the red card for the disallowed goal? Yeah for the disallowed goal that we got? That was my argument.

“I’ll see how it goes over the next few days when we get a result on it. It can be frustrating, you know. You have seen it like, it’s a blatant goal.

“We work hard all week and we had an incident up in Derry as well. I know refereeing is a hard job but it’s a goal. It’s hard to take. We work on things all week and when these things come off it’s… we drop points for bad decisions.

“But I know these things happen and I have to get my head around it but sometimes it can be hard to take.” Healy also provided an update on David Harrington, who is closing in on a move to Premier League side Everton at the end of this season, following rumours that the young goalkeeper was set to travel to Merseyside last weekend to complete the transfer.

“He’s still here anyway,” added the City boss.

“That’s all I know, to be honest. He’s still here and he will be with us for another while.

“I don’t know if there are more talks going on in the background, I don’t know that, that’s behind the scenes.

“But he’s here, he’s focussed, he’s trained very well this week so there’s no bother with him.

“Everybody has trained as normal throughout the week - good sessions, good atmosphere around the place - so we’re all ready.

“It’s a big game against a very, very good side so we are looking forward to it. We always play to win.

“We know their strengths, we know their weaknesses, they have got some very, very good players so it will be a good game and hopefully we can go on and put on a good performance for the travelling fans.”