Adam Idah to miss Scotland and Armenia clashes as striker suffers another injury setback

Idah had only returned from a long-term injury in the last number of weeks
INJURY WOES: Norwich City's Adam Idah scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match at Carrow Road. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 11:11
Shane Donovan

Adam Idah's return from injury has taken another set-back, with the striker having to undergo surgery on a persistent knee issue.

Idah injured his knee in February and only made his Norwich comeback in recent weeks, making a scoring return in the Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth. 

The Irish international is now set to miss the Nation's League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia later on this month.

Norwich boss Dean Smith confirmed in his pre-Burnley press conference on Thursday that the Irish international has undergone surgery and is set to miss the next couple of weeks.

"The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up. He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks."

The injury will come as a setback to Stephen Kenny, but he will hope the likes of Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi can pick up where they left off when the Republic travel to Hampden Park on the 24th of September.

