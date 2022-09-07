Richarlison hits the heights as Spurs overcome Marseille

Champions League

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 (Richarlison 76, 81) OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE 0

THIS was the night Richarlison came of age for Tottenham.

The Brazilian dismissed any lingering doubts about where he might fit into Tottenham's already star-studded with two goals in five minutes, his first since becoming the club's record signing, to get their Champions League campaign up and running with a hard-fought victory.

Antonio Conte's men were second best to Marseille for much of the first-half, but the dismissal of Chancel Mbemba for a cynical foul on Heung Min Son shortly after half-time gave Tottenham the upper hand.

And Richarlison made it count with two headers in quick succession, his first goals for the club, earning a huge hug from Conte.

No wonder. His first goals were as eagerly anticipated as the return to Champions League football in North London, after a two-year hiatus.

The Champions League anthem had not been heard at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium since Timo Werner was playing here for RB Leipzig, and it was greeted rapturously by home supporters and a small but noisy band of Marseille fans, which included one of their old boys Joey Barton.

But Marseille were the livelier side from the start and looked sharper than Spurs, even without the suspended Alexis Sanchez. Matteo Guendouzi, another former Arsenal player, was predictably booed with every touch but it seemed to spur the midfielder on. Guendouzi has been reinvigorated since returning to France, returning to the national side and thriving in a number ten role. He was clattered midway through the first half, bringing a cheer from home supporters but making Guendouzi more fired up, and he had one full-blooded volley blocked before sending in a low drive that Hugo Lloris had to tip away before half-time.

Chances were rare for Tottenham, who were pressed back in their own half for long periods and lacked cohesion in attack. But when it came together on one occasion, they should have scored. Richarlison sent Son away, the Korean slipped the ball wide to Harry Kane, but the striker dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Son has been out of form since the start of the season, but he might have scored his first goal shortly after half time but for the scything foul that brought Mbemba a red card. Richarlison and Kane combined again to send the Korean sprinting in on goal, but Mbemba swept his legs away barely a yard outside the penalty area. Slovenian referee dropped his red card in the rush to get it out of his pocket, but Emerson Royal handed it to him and the Congolese defender was on his way.

Igor Tudor was forced to make change shape, and so did his former Juventus team-mate Antonio Conte, sending on Dejan Kulusevski to add more threat to Tottenham's attack.

He soon skipped down the right to win a corner, and his dangerous cross was headed away. But the pressure was building. Son shot wide, Richarlison headed over from long range and Marseille clung on.

But the French resistance proved to be futile as the boy from Brazil finally made the breakthrough. Ivan Perisic swung in a pinpoint cross from the left, Richarlison rose to meet the ball eight yards from goal and strained his neck muscles to power his header past Pau Lopez.

He celebrated in front of Tottenham's joyous supporters housed in their huge south stand, and five minutes later was doing so again. This time Pierre Emile Hojbjerg provided a cross from deeper on the left, and the Brazilian had to backpedal before heading in off the far post.

With the game effectively won, Conte could afford to rest some of his players ahead of their trip to Manchester City at the weekend, where changes may be made.

But he won't even try to take Richarlison out of the front line after this ebullient display.

Tottenham 3-4-3: Lloris 7; Romero 6, Dier 7, Lenglet 7 (Davies 83); Emerson Royal 7 (Kulusevski 61), Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 8 (Bissouma 85), Perisic 7; Richarlison 9, Kane 7, Son 6 (Doherty 85)

Marseille 3-2-4-1: Pau Lopez 6; Mbemba 4, Bailly 6, Gigout 6 (Gueye 87); Veretout 6 (Under 87), Rongier 6; Clauss 6 (Kolasinac 70), Gerson 6 (Balerdi 50), Guendouzi 7, Tavares 5; Suarez 5 (Harit 70)

Ref: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia) 6/10