Dismal Liverpool crash to heavy defeat against Napoli

Champions League

Napoli 4

Liverpool 1

Liverpool's stuttering start to the season took an alarming turn for the worse as their Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start in Naples.

Jurgen Klopp was left stunned as his side were overwhelmed during the opening 45 minutes in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, trailing by three goals at half-time and never looking likely to work their way back into the game.

It was a woeful start to the Reds’ Champions League campaign but in truth, this painful defeat could have been even more humiliating. Napoli missed a penalty and a succession of clear chances while Liverpool fell short in every area. Liverpool’s defending was shambolic but more concerning to Klopp will be the fact that there was a lethargy to his side’s display in all areas and at times, an apparent lack of commitment.

They were playing catch-up from the moment Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead in the first minute. Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone added to the lead with Zielinski on target again after the restart. Luis Diaz’s reply proved a consolation and Klopp will be anxious to put this game behind him as quickly as possible.

Napoli’s capacity to trouble Klopp’s side was immediately evident. Less than a minute had elapsed when Victor Osimhen broke clear and rounded the onrushing Alisson but was forced wide and only able to direct his shot against the outside of the post.

It was a clear warning for the visitors but one they failed to heed. Klopp’s pre-match message had emphasised the need to be compact and defend collectively but appeared to have fallen on deaf ears.

The home side’s willingness to attack in numbers produced an overload on the left and an incisive move ended with the ball being pulled back to Matteo Politano was deflected wide off James Milner’s hand. Zieliński stepped up to send the resulting penalty past Alisson and with just four minutes gone, Liverpool were trailing.

It was a disastrous start for Liverpool that would only get worse, despite Klopp’s side escaping unpunished when they conceded a second penalty in the 16th minute. Once again it was Osimhen’s pace that caused the the problem as the forward raced into Alisson’s penalty area before going to ground under a challenge from Virgil van Dijk.

The VAR intervened and the referee awarded another penalty after spotting Van Dijk step on the forward’s foot. Surprisingly it was Osimhen, not Zielinski, who assumed responsibility for taking the penalty and the forward saw his poorly hit kick well saved by Alisson, That was a major reprieve for Liverpool but their frailties at the back meant they failed to develop any sense of momentum and offered continuing encouragement to Napoli who were brimming with confidence.

Joe Gomez in particular had a night to forget. The centre-back’s attempted covering tackle proved inadequate when he attempted to dispossess Osimhen with the forward setting up the exciting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia whose shot was destined for the goal before Van Dijk recovered to clear off the line.

Another reprieve, but the second goal came shortly afterwards. Once again Gomez was caught out, this time by Kvaratskhelia, but he received little support from right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as the move unfolded. The Georgia international found Anguissa who played a one two with Zielinski, walking through a static defence to collect the return and beat Alisson for the 31st minute second.

Had Harvey Elliott been able to direct a close range volley on target, Liverpool might have worked their back into the game and they were certainly relieved to see Osimhen forced from the field with a hamstring injury four minutes before the break.

It summed up a disastrous first half for the visitors, however, that Osimhen’s replacement Simeone added the third goal a minute before the interval. Kvaratskhelia was again the architect, beating Gomez far too easily before delivering a low cross towards the Simeone who marked his Champion League debut with a close range finish.

Unsurprisingly Gomez didn’t appear for the second half as Klopp opted to introduce Joel Matip. But any tweaks and changes the manager had attempted to make during the interval were undone within two minutes of the restart when Zielinski added his side’s fourth goal.

Once again it was the inability of Liverpool’s defenders to deal with the speed of Napoli’s break - although they weren’t helped the failure of their team-mates further forward to put pressure on the ball - and Zielinski finished at the second attempt after Alisson had parried the Poland international’s first shot.

Finally Liverpool responded with Diaz beating Alex Meret two minutes later, Andy Robertson showed the kind of determination that had been lacking amongst Klopp’s side up to that point to win possession and release Diaz who struck a fine curling shot from 20 yards out.

Diaz stood out as the visitors’s most effective forward player and represented their best chance of scoring the second goal that might have shaken Napoli’s belief. Klopp introduced Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota to inject more energy into his frontline to little effect.

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Meret 6; Di Lorenzo 7, Kim 6, Rrahmani 6, Olivera 6 (Elmas 74, 6); Lobotka 7, Anguissa 9; Politano 7 (Lozano 57, 6), Zielinski 8 (Rui 74, 6), Kvaratskhelia 9 (Zerbin 57, 6); Osimhen 7 ( Simeone 41, 6).

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 3, Gomez 2 (Matip 46, 6), Van Dijk 4 Robertson 6; Milner 4 (Thiago 62, 6), Fabinho 4, Elliott 6 (Arthur 77, 6); Salah 4 (Jota 62. 6), Firmino 4 (Nunez 62. 6), Diaz 7.

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain) 6.