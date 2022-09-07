Claire O'Riordan relishing making up for lost time with Ireland

From Hell to Paradise - Tuesday’s first competitive cap since 2019 allowed Claire O’Riordan to slap a tin hat on the most testing year of his career.

Exactly twelve months ago, the Limerick native was left clutching her ankle, trying to catch a break but instead sustaining one.

Her four-year stint in Germany with Duisburg was more rewarding than painful but this fracture wiped out her Bundesliga season just as it was starting.

It wasn’t confined to a physical tumble; this was a challenge the centre-back grappled with just as much mentally.

“That was tough,” admitted the 27-year-old.

“I broke my ankle and had to have surgery - different things like that.

“I had a stint in hospital because I took a tumble, then had a set-back, and wasn’t back on my feet till the end of November.

“I was back jogging in December, did lots of rehab over Christmas myself and then pretty much started training and playing with the team again in the new year.

“I just built up each week and over the months.

“I had quite a short time there to get ready for games because I was pretty much needed.”

Still, it was time to be nearer home. When the opportunity arose of the next best thing, joining Celtic to maintain her full-time status, she was on the plane to Scotland.

There was also a change of fortune with her for Ireland, where she had only figured under Vera Pauw in a couple of friendlies before her bone snapped.

Recent injuries to Niamh Fahey and Megan Connolly created a cavity in defence for the concluding World Cup qualifier in Slovakia and O’Riordan was turned to.

A clean sheet, another 1-0 victory and a bye into the playoff final on October 11 combined to make it a satisfying evening in the quaint surrounds of sunny Senec.

“Playing for Ireland is exactly what I’ve been working towards pretty much all my life, especially in the last year or so,” she surmised.

“I had been thinking about Ireland with the first anniversary of my injury coming up but I’m not going to dwell on that now that I’m back.

“Looking back at Megan Connolly from the Finland game, she played the entire match with fractured ribs - so my break a year ago is not much.

“The gap had to be filled, and Megan’s boots are big to fill.

"It was well over a year that I last played for Ireland and I had a couple of days, since coming to Slovakia, to listen to the staff and try get a good rhythm and confidence with the players around me.

“Although that was short, it was impactful because I think I did alright out there. I tried anyway.”

With the playoff looming and the World Cup pinnacle emerging into sight, she’ll be trying to ensure Tuesday wasn’t a one-off.

Fahey, Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell have been the trio of pillars embedded in Pauw’s back-three system, only Savannah McCarthy disrupting it for a while over the past couple of years by dislodging Caldwell.

It’s the main area of the pitch in which the Dutch coach has depth and Riordan realises maximising opportunities like the Slovakian success are vital to stay in the selection equation.

“Those three players are all around 100 caps each and are well used to playing in these big games,” added the Newcastle West native, converted from the women’s national league’s top striker with Wexford Youths to centre-back with Duisburg and Ireland.

“There are players, too, that aren't. I’ve won 18 caps, with big gaps between them, so getting the rhythm and the confidence coming into these games is important.

“I’m just trying to knock on the door now, to put my stamp on things and ask questions as well.

“I want to be involved – sure that’s why we are here.”