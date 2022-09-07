Denise O'Sullivan keeping feet firmly on the ground ahead of playoff 

Sinking the goal that parachuted Ireland directly into a final of the World Cup playoff series was a special moment for Denise O’Sullivan
WINNER: Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland shoots to score her side's goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 15:56
John Fallon

Sinking the goal that parachuted Ireland directly into a final of the World Cup playoff series was a special moment for Denise O’Sullivan.

The Cork woman’s 18th international goal of a 96-cap senior international career was the winner against Slovakia in Tuesday’s concluding qualifier.

Despite Ireland being already guaranteed entry to the playoff system from last Thursday’s 1-0 win over Finland, only another three points in Senec would entitle them to skip the semi-final of next month’s playoff series.

O’Sullivan, of North Carolina Courage, popped up in the box eight minutes before half-time to wrap her foot around the loose ball and steer into the bottom corner.

“Scoring for your country is an honour and to do it to get us into the play-off final was absolutely amazing,” she told FAI.TV.

“The ball just dropped to me and I put my foot through it. We had to dig deep because Slovakia made it difficult for us but there were a few emotional faces at the end.” 

Slovakia frustrated Ireland, especially through their cynical repeated fouling of O’Sullivan and fellow world class star Katie McCabe, but the Leesider was just glad it didn’t detract from the job at hand.

She added: “There wasn’t too much to say at half-time, we just watched some clips and needed to be more composed.

“It’s a great win but there’s still a long way to go. Any team we get in the draw for the next round will be tough so it’s about keeping our feet firmly on the ground.” 

Uefa will stage the playoff draw in Nyon on Friday (12.30pm).

Round one, the semi-final, will feature three ties between Scotland, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Whichever three emerge will enter the second draw along the three other teams, who earned their bye by holding the best records of the runners-ups across nine groups.

Iceland and Switzerland join Ireland in that company but the draws are open, meaning Vera Pauw’s side could face one of the top two in their final.

Alternatively, Iceland and Switzerland might draw each other in one of the finals, thus ensuring a win for Ireland in their final will book a direct ticket to next year’s World Cup, rather than drop into an intercontinental segment of the playoff series next February in New Zealand, co-hosts of the final tournament with Australia.

