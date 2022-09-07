The play-off minefield - Who can Ireland be drawn against on Friday?

As a member of the top three club, alongside Iceland and Switzerland, Ireland shuttle straight to the final phase.
READY FOR ACTION: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 06:59
John Fallon

But who can Ireland be paired with in Friday’s Uefa draw?

ICELAND:

Cruelly denied direct qualification by a late Netherlands winner last night, Iceland are nevertheless a dangerous team that twice beat Ireland in a friendly double header 15 months ago. At 14th, they’re the highest ranked of the options.

SWITZERLAND:

Carry undoubtable pedigree, having reached three of the last four major tournaments, and a team to avoid. Pushed leaders Italy all the way in the campaign and possess a squad gilded by youth and experience.

BELGIUM:

The Belgians, who beat Ireland in a friendly last year, finished six points adrift of Group F winners Norway, the difference being two defeats in their meetings.

SCOTLAND:

Not reaching the Euros after qualifications for the two previous tournaments was a set-back for the Scots but they bounced back to consolidate second behind Spain. Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir are their biggest stars.

PORTUGAL:

Didn’t get out of the group at the Euros but held off the challenge of a Serbian side who beat Germany to claim runners-up. A mostly home-based squad, yet gems such as Diana Silva sparkle on the big stage.

AUSTRIA:

Stifled England in the first half of their Euros opener, the only team they lost to during this qualifying campaign. Irene Fuhrmann is an astute manager, while Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither has yet to reach her peak.

WALES:

Denise O’Sullivan’s goal beat the Welsh in a June friendly and Ireland would fancy accounting for their Celtic cousins again. Battled with Slovenia behind runaway leaders France for second and stumbled over the line. Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle, their captain, is the most high profile of the Wales squad.

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA:

Unquestionably the most favourable of the draws, with as many losses as wins in their qualifying group.

READ NOW

