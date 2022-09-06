Ruthless Real punish Celtic in Hoops Champions League return 

Celtic 0 Real Madrid 3

Vinicius Junior scored, just as he had in last year's final, and so did Luca Modric and Eden Hazard but the key stat was that they did so at Celtic Park. Yes, the Hoops' five-year exile from the Champions League group stages ended in disappointment but it was an occasion to savour nonetheless.

Ange Postecoglou's side, having demolished Rangers in the league at the weekend, squandered early chances and were treated ruthlessly in the second half as Carlo Ancelotti's champions showed both class and teeth yet Celtic were deservedly applauded off at the end.

The team sheet Ancelotti had handed in was proof of the size of the task the top table returnees were facing. Ten conquerors of Liverpool in May also began in this one, with Modric making his 100th Champions League appearance for the holders and Toni Kroos his 139th in the competition overall.

The roar that greeted the first strains of the Champions League anthem was a reminder though just how intent the Parkhead faithful were on playing their part. And so, with Postecoglou having promised that all would be given to stop the bubble from bursting, Celtic went into battle.

And looked like they could win it as a chance arrived before half a minute was on the clock as Liel Abada forced Thibaut Courtois into his first save of the night.

The Israeli was back again 10 minutes later with a bigger, better opportunity, with Jota the supplier this time, but his shot, with his unfavoured right foot, was too tame, too early and too much at the goalkeeper. Was that to be the story of the night? The noise levels persisted, suggesting no nerve lost in the stands just yet.

Courtois was tested again, this time by Reo Hatate, before captain Callum McGregor beat the Belgian only to see his super strike from Giorgos Giakoumakis's lay back smack back off an upright. Four decent chances to none against the reigning champs within the first quarter; the Hoops were exceeding weighty expectations in every department save finishing and fortune.

Kroos and Federico Valverde sent Real replies wide to more cheers before the champions faced a different sort of problem. Karim Benzema, scorer of 86 Champions League goals, was hurt and departed on the half-hour mark by the enigma that is former Chelsea man Hazard.

Another omen that it would be Celtic's night? Benzema left to applause from the home fans that was as much delight as it was respect, especially when Hazard failed to punish the Hoops from close range soon after.

Joe Hart had yet to be tested but that couldn't last and it was Vinicius who came at him on the left just before the break. The ex-England keeper spread himself to keep the score level and Postecoglou, the first Australian manager in the group stage, had positives from all parts of the pitch to emphasise during the break.

The momentum had shifted towards the Spanish side however, there was no denying that. Postecoglou swapped Abada for Daizen Maeda for the second period but the champions made a change too, with Antonio Rudiger, another ex-Chelsea man, coming on for Eder Militao.

Celtic began the half by creating another opportunity to take the lead but Maeda suffered the same stage fright as the man he replaced, stabbing at Courtois from all of six yards.

Ancelotti's champions decided it was time to punish the upstarts and it was Vinicius who put the ball in the back of the net to cap a counter of the highest quality in the 56th minute. Modric's flick enhanced a move that had begun with Courtois and when Valverde's cross across the box from the right evaded last defender Josip Juranović Vinicius seized upon it greedily to slot across Hart.

Modric, 37 on Friday, ended the spectacle as a contest four minutes later with his side's second. Moritz Jenz blocked his first attempt after Celtic had been caught four on three but the veteran prodded home the loose ball via Hart's glove.

Celtic Park was quiet at last with just pride at stake now, in the shape of keeping the score down, but Hazard made it 3-0 in the 77th minute with another Real show of strength. Kroos floated a cross that Dani Carvajal squared for a tap-in.

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Hart 7; Juranovic 7, Carter-Vickers 6, Jenz 7, Taylor 6; McGregor 7, Hatate 6 (Turnbull 72, 4); Abada 5 (Maeda 46, 5), O'Riley 6 (Mooy 72, 5), Jota 6 (Haksabanovic 82, 4); Giakoumakis 7 (Furuhashi 72, 5).

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 7; Carvajal 7, Militao 6 (Rudiger 46, 6), Alaba 7, Mendy 6; Modric 8 (Rodrygo 80, 4), Tchouameni 6 (Camavinga 71, 5), Kroos 7; Valverde 7, Benzema 5 (Hazard 30, 6), Vinicius Junior 7 (Asensio 80, 4).