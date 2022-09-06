Borrussia Dortmund impress in opening victory

Champions League Group G

Borussia Dortmund 3 FC Copenhagen 0

Borussia Dortmund opened thier Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Copenhagen last night.

After Copenhagen’s Carlos Zeca hit the post in the opening minute, Dortmund captain Marco Reus and Raphaël Guerreiro scored in quick succession toward the end of the first half.

Reus finished off a counterattack for his 22nd goal in 57 Champions League matches, then Guerreiro completed a give and take with US international Gio Reyna seven minutes later.

Highly rated England teenager Jude Bellingham added another late in the second half.

The 19-year-old who has been linked with Liverpool found the target following a series of swift passes, with the final cross coming from Reyna.

Dortmund produced numerous other chances but couldn’t quite find the target, while Copenhagen had a late goal annulled by the VAR for offside.

In the next round of matches, Dortmund visit Manchester City while Copenhagen host Sevilla.