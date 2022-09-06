Pauw: Maturing Ireland dealt well with 'nasty' Slovakia 

Tackling and passing assignments against a “nasty team” like Slovakia is Vera Pauw’s evidence of a maturing Ireland team she’s presiding over.

Ireland’s players, especially Katie McCabe, were left with the wounds of a bruising evening in Senec, where the slickness of Slovakia in Dublin during last November’s 1-1 draw was replaced by a sinister undertone.

A different type of match to Thursday’s win over Finland but the same result and outcome.

“It got a bit ugly out there,” Pauw observed, adamant that her captain McCabe was deliberately targeted by the Slovaks.

“We wanted to remove Katie McCabe from that heat and bring Ellen Molloy up front because a red card was around the corner.

“Our players were ready because they had felt the nastiness against Slovakia in the first game. You need to deal with it because it is football.

“We were missing some players for this game but didn’t worry about others coming in to do their jobs.

“It was more could we stand the nastiness of the opponent?” There was little positive about the campaign’s concluding game apart from the result.

What did please the manager, however, was eradicating the mistake that led to Slovakia speeding ahead at Tallaght 10 months ago.

“Our play in attack was not the nicest but if you are so in control like in a game like tonight, you have really taken a step.

“Previously, we would have left gaps and lost discipline as a result.

“We had actually begun the game very well, with good possessional play, but then insecurity came in because of all those tackles.

“We spoke about it at half-time, showing some clips, and I was happy with our mentality in the second half.

“That was our fourth clean sheet in a row. I said at the pre-match meeting , “We always score, if we don’t concede, we always score.

“It’s about one or two moments in the game and then the rest is conditional. Going without making mistakes and having a tight block.” Two defenders, Claire O’Riordan and Harriet Scott, were drafted in to replace Megan Connolly and Jamie Finn. Both played their part, as did Molloy and Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan off the bench.

She added: “When tasks are clear, everybody can execute them over a certain level. All our players are more or less on the same level.

“I’ve never seen Leanne so sharp as this week. When we put her on previously, we didn’t get it out of her but she understood how we keep our pressure on.”