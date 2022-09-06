Wolves launch appeal after work permit for Diego Costa refused

Wolves have hit a hitch in their attempt to bring Costa back to the Premier League but remain hopeful of signing the former Chelsea striker after launching an appeal to the FA
Wolves launch appeal after work permit for Diego Costa refused

HITCH: Wolves' attempts to bring former Chelsea striker Diego Costa back to the Premier League have hit a snag. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 13:25
Ben Fisher

Wolves have hit a hitch in their attempt to bring Diego Costa back to the Premier League but remain hopeful of signing the former Chelsea striker after launching an appeal to the Football Association after he was denied a work permit.

Costa is expected to fly into England on Tuesday to report for a medical on Wednesday. A hearing will take place to determine whether the decision will be overturned, with Wolves hopeful of receiving an answer before Saturday’s game at Liverpool.

Costa’s initial application did not meet the 15-point threshold required to receive a governing body endorsement (GBE). The club will need to prove to a panel that “exceptional circumstances” prevented Costa from attaining 15 points. A range of factors including international caps and domestic minutes played contribute to the points-based GBE system.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since January, when his contract with Atlético Mineiro was terminated. Costa made 19 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring five goals.

Wolves are hoping to sign Costa until next summer after their £15m signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on debut during their victory against Southampton. Kalajdzic will be sidelined for several months.

Guardian

More in this section

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Erik ten Hag is bringing back the feelgood factor to Manchester United
Middlesbrough v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - Riverside Stadium Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes a losing return to Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own
Huddersfield Town v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship - John Smith's Stadium

Hawk-Eye apologises to Huddersfield and EFL for failure to award goal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up