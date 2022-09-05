Maintaining momentum crucial for Ireland in the hunt for World Cup spot

Has the end of a campaign ever so felt so much like the start?

An Ireland women’s team historically smothered by jeopardy are for once free of it when they crown the eight-match World Cup series in the scenic village of Senec.

All that hinges on the outcome is the configuration of the playoff system that awaits in October.

As Vera Pauw emphasised in her pre-match tidings on Monday, however, the bye that victory against Slovakia clinches doesn’t insulate them from having to topple an anointed powerhouse in the playoff final.

Friday’s draw at Uefa headquarters in Nyon will be open; the modern focus on governance perhaps behind the absence of seeding being applied or the higher ranked nation earning home advantage in the one-off deciders. The pairing will in every sense be open.

Regardless of whether Ireland emerge from the nine runners-up as one of the two with direct tickets to next year’s spectacular hosted by New Zealand and Australia – or hurdle a second series down under to join them – Pauw has amassed enough credit for her position to be safe.

Contractually, she’s tended in her career to operate from campaign to campaign and it will be the veteran’s decision ultimately if she chooses to prolong a coaching career her conscience had informed might be over before the FAI came calling three years ago.

Peter Kopúň doesn’t enjoy an equivalently relaxed position. The Slovakian manager is 31 years younger than his counterpart Pauw but speaking at the X-Bionic sporting complex the Slovakian FA have a share in situated in Samorin on the outskirts of Bratislava, he wore the look of a man who’d aged during the latter stages of his contract.

He morphed from a figurehead declaring a swansong to a reign with the team which began almost 10 years ago as assistant coach to a warrior determined to earn an extension. That proposition, he confessed, was likely reliant on him delivering the scalp of Ireland to his superiors and so usurp Finland for third place.

“This is the difference between you and us,” Kopúň asserted about the game’s significance to either team. “We have the chance to make dramatic changes to our story.

“I don’t even want to wish Ireland good luck in the playoffs because we are rivals tomorrow.”

Kopúň has his own job to salvage, principally replicating what Pauw achieved by upgrading draws against better teams into wins. Twice in the campaign, fourth-seeded Slovakia held Finland and Ireland to draws without finishing the job.

In another signal of progress, they improved from a 14-0 aggregate pummeling by Sweden in the last Euro campaign to 5-0, the first meeting against the top seeds at today’s venue being settled by a single goal.

To augment all the admirable work undertaken at underage level with garnering respect from the sporting public, specifically by attracting crowds beyond the 1,000 mark they’ve plateaued at, engineering a shock is essential.

An Ireland team in the grip of an unbridled upsurge are ripe for clipping, yet the presence in their armoury of throw-in catapults from Megan Campbell colour the outlook. Kopúň was in the Senec dugout five years ago as a budding coach when one of the left-sided defender’s scuds set up an opener for Denise O’Sullivan in a 2-0 triumph.

Although he was spared, as standalone boss, a repeat during last November’s 1-1 draw at Tallaght, he’s expecting a barrage from the Drogheda native’s arms this time.

“She is very unique,” Kopúň said of a player he’s cited as a case study.

“When I show videos to coaches at seminars, they are shocked at what she is capable of.

“It’s very hard to defend a throw because you can’t be closer to her than two metres.” Asked if he’d outlaw the use of towels that Rory Delap swore by to maximise the distance on his throws, the manager jested: “I can’t respond to that.”

What Ireland cannot afford to allow slip through their grasp at this most critical stage of the year is their momentum. Three enforced changes are necessary from the Finland outing, one of those missing being the other Megan, Connolly. She opted to play on for 87 minutes despite sustaining what transpired to be broken ribs and a bruised kidney. The midfielder has been attended to since at the Mater Hospital and will watch tonight’s proceedings from her Cork home while convalescing.

Chloe Mustaki should return to defence, while Lily Agg is a worthy replacement for Ruesha Littlejohn in midfield. Once key players are fit for next month’s sterner tests, the start of another journey, their loss will only be momentarily felt.

Ensuring Slovakia don’t gatecrash their party warrants the focus in the meantime.

Three key battles

Heather Payne v Patrícia Fischerová

Slovakia’s centre-back is based in the uber-professional setting of the Swedish Damallsvenskan with IFK Kalmar but must be at her wily best to avoid getting turned by the pace of Payne. She handled it just fine at Tallaght last November.

Lily Agg v Dominika Škorvánková

Škorvánková is the golden girl for Slovakia that rarely delivers and at 31 is running out of time to wise up. Montpellier tolerates her inconsistency, yet once Agg displays the standard of shadowing and harrying she showed off the bench against Finland, Ireland won’t have to worry.

Louise Quinn v Patrícia Hmírová

Hmírová celebrates her 100th cap tonight with still much to prove. Has journeyed from her homeland to Poland and most recently the Spanish top-flight, capable but not proven enough to be dependable. Quinn has quelled better strikers.