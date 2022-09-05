Injuries keep defensive duo out of Manchester City’s Champions League opener

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will both miss Tuesday’s Champions League opener at Sevilla through injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed
Injuries keep defensive duo out of Manchester City’s Champions League opener

MISSING: Manchester City’s John Stones (left) and Kyle Walker will miss the Champions League match against Sevilla. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 20:22
Andy Hampson

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will both miss Tuesday’s Champions League opener at Sevilla through injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Neither player was included in City’s travelling squad for the Group G clash at the Roman Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Right-back Walker was forced off in the latter stages of Saturday’s Premier League draw at Aston Villa while Stones has also picked up a knock.

Guardiola said at a press conference reported by the club: “(They are) injured. John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or (Borussia) Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.”

The pair’s absence could see deadline day signing Manuel Akanji come in for his City debut.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has travelled to Spain after a spell out with a shoulder injury and could also feature.

Stones has not travelled to Seville (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Guardiola is expecting a tough encounter despite Sevilla’s poor form.

Julen Lopetegui’s side, who finished fourth in LaLiga last season, have collected just one point from their opening four games.

The City boss said: “Always teams in Spain are so tough – they have dominated in the last 15 years.

“We have to be prepared because they will be aggressive.”

More in this section

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea need 'proven goalscorer' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Castleview v Castlebar Celtic - FAI Umbro Youth Cup Final Sligo Rovers charged with fielding a suspended player against Dundalk
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference & Training Session Vera Pauw laments 'real shame' of gaps at Finland spectacle
Man CityPlace: UK
France v Croatia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Final - Luzhniki Stadium

Paul Pogba set for knee surgery which could rule him out of World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up